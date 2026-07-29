THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST to Close Richmond Shakespeare's 2026 Fest

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Richmond Shakespeare invites audiences to celebrate the conclusion of 2026 Shakespeare Fest with Oscar Wilde's beloved comedy The Importance of Being Earnest, opening Friday, August 7 at Richmond Triangle Players Robert B. Moss Theatre.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies ever written, The Importance of Being Earnest is a sparkling satire of Victorian society, filled with mistaken identities, clever wordplay, unlikely romances, and some of the most memorable lines in theatrical history. More than 130 years after its premiere, Wilde's masterpiece continues to delight audiences with its wit, charm, and timeless humor.

Directed by Irene Kuykendall, Richmond Shakespeare's production brings fresh energy to Wilde's celebrated comedy while honoring the elegance and sophistication that have made it an enduring classic.

"The Importance of Being Earnest reminds us that great comedy never goes out of style," said Jase Smith Sullivan, Managing Director of Richmond Shakespeare. "Oscar Wilde's brilliant wit feels just as sharp and relevant today as it did in 1895. After a summer filled with immersive Shakespeare and innovative storytelling, we're thrilled to close the season with one of the funniest plays ever written."

The production follows two young gentlemen who invent elaborate alter egos in pursuit of love, only to find themselves entangled in an increasingly absurd web of deception. As secrets unravel and Lady Bracknell delivers her famously cutting observations, audiences are treated to an evening of laughter that celebrates Wilde's unmatched gift for satire.

The production features a talented ensemble cast bringing to life some of theatre's most iconic comic characters including Korey Harlow, Toby O'Brien, Boomie Pedersen, Felicia Fields, Claire Wittman, Patricia Austin, Andrew Gall, and Dixon Cashwell.

Presented in the intimate setting of Richmond Triangle Players rRobert B. Moss Theatre, the production offers audiences the opportunity to experience Wilde's razor-sharp dialogue and unforgettable characters up close.

Tickets and additional information are available at www.richmondshakespeare.org.



Photo Credit: Terence Sullivan:

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