Spotlight: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at Chrysler Hall, Norfolk

Stephen Sondheim's smash hit musical won eight Tony Awards when it premiered on Broadway in 1979 - including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Since then, "the Demon Barber of Fleet Street" has thrilled audiences around the world in theaters and concert halls. The Broadway, film and television stars who have taken on the iconic roles of this unforgettable musical include Angela Lansbury, Kelsey Grammer, Christine Baranski, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Emma Thompson and most recently Josh Groban.

In this rousing orchestra and chorus performance led by renowned Broadway music director Rob Fisher (who serves as Virginia Arts Festival's Goode Family Artistic Advisor for Musical Theater and American Songbook), a company of gifted Broadway singers joins the Virginia Symphony Orchestra in a performance that puts Sondheim's unforgettable score front and center. Attend the tale of Sweeney Todd!