Sondheim's INTO THE WOODS Comes to Richmond Shakespeare Next Month

Richmond Shakespeare will present Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods. The production will run March 7 - 24, 2024, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30p, Sunday afternoons at 2p, and Saturday March 23 at 2p at The Steward School’s Cramer Center for the Arts.

Into the Woods features an all-star cast of Richmond Theatre Community Award winners including Susan Sanford as The Witch, Durron Marquis Tyre-Gholson as The Baker, Maggie Marlin-Hess as The Baker’s Wife, Grey Garrett as Cinderella, Terence Sullivan as Cinderella’s Prince/The Wolf, and Lukas D’Errico as Jack.

“We are lucky to have been alive during the time of Stephen Sondheim. I think his work will be studied and performed for as long as we have been poring over the works of William Shakespeare. His attention to language, rhythm, character, and storytelling is unparalleled and we're excited to bring his work to life this spring!” artistic director James Ricks remarked.

The Brothers Grimm hit the stage with an epic fairytale about wishes, family and the choices we make. Everyone's favorite storybook characters come together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece... and a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are both enchanting and touching. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

“Stephen Sondheim, often referred to as ‘The Shakespeare of Broadway,’ is one of the most celebrated figures in the history of musical theater. His work is thought-provoking, exhilarating and powerful to experience,” adds managing director Jase Smith Sullivan. “We are thrilled to celebrate his legacy with our company’s first major musical. We are committed to make sure everyone who wants to see this production can do so.” With accessibility in mind, all regularly scheduled performances will offer $20 rush tickets one hour prior to curtain at the Robins Theatre box office. Richmond Shakespeare will partner with Virginia Voice for a live audio description performance on Sunday March 10 at 2p. Visit www.virginiavoice.org for more details.