Siobhan O'Louglin's BROKEN BONE BATHTUB Returns to Richmond

Firehouse Theatre, in association with Julie Pennini, is pleased to produce the return engagement of Siobhan O'Loughlin's unique and intimate performance of BROKEN BONE BATHTUB from Wednesday, October 16 thru Sunday, October 20, 2019. BROKEN BONE BATHTUB is an immersive, solo theatre project performed inside a bathtub for a small audience in the homes of adventurous and kind hosts throughout the Richmond area.



O'Loughlin created BROKEN BONE BATHTUB after she had a serious bike accident that compelled the self-reliant artist to muster up the courage to ask friends and strangers for help. O'Loughlin shares her story and explores themes of trauma, suffering, human generosity, vulnerability, and connection. Audience members take on the role of O'Loughlin's close friends -- listening and sharing their own experiences while assisting the cast-clad artist as she engages in the ritual of taking a bath.



Siobhan O'Loughlin is an award-winning performer based in Brooklyn, NY who writes and tours solo productions. She's presented her works throughout the U.S., U.K., and East Asia. www.siobhanoloughlin.com.

Performances*:

Wednesday, October 16 @ 7pm

Thursday, October 17 @ 7pm

Friday, October 18 @ 7pm + 9pm

Saturday, October 19 @ 7pm + 9pm

Sunday, October 20 @ 2pm + 4pm

*Secret locations of host homes vary for each performance.

Exact addresses will be provided to ticket buyers at the time of purchase.



Tickets: $25 at brokenbone.bpt.me or (804) 355-2001





