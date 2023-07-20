Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

The stage is set for Roanoke's brightest stars to shine in "Matilda the Musical" at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Nearly 25 youth performers from across Southwest Virginia have been selected to perform in the hit musical inspired by the Roald Dahl novel on the Trinkle MainStage. The highly anticipated production is Directed and Choreographed by Héctor Flores Jr., who previously directed "In The Heights" at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!

The musical adaptation took over London's West End in 2011 and claimed seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical. The beloved musical transferred to Broadway in 2013 where the show won four Tony Awards including Best Book of a Musical.

The local cast consists of many stage veterans such as Ben Armstrong (Doctor/Ensemble), Alivia Brown (Ensemble), Carter Cecil (Ensemble), Drew D'Alessandro (Tommy/Ensemble), Rory Grant (Bruce), Emma Harvey (Ensemble), Elise LeGault (Ensemble), Sylvia MacNab (Ensemble), Eve McLoney (Alice), Belle McNamara (Amanda), Caroline Moledor (Mrs. Wormwood), James Moledor (Rudolpho/Ensemble), Riley Parks (Ensemble), Ruth Parsons (Lavender), Amelia Raring (Matilda), Jadyn Rhodes (Ensemble), William Richardson (Ensemble), Ellen Riegger (Mrs. Phelps), Brent Saunders (Eric), Ruby Spence (Trunchbull), Jack Swank (Nigel), Natalie Thorell (Hotensia/Ensemble), Ann Marie Thorell (Ensemble), Lilah Vanke (Miss Honey), Holden White (Michael Wormwood), DeMarion Williams (Escapologist/Ensemble) and Cameron Wimbish (Mr. Wormwood).

Filling out the creative team for "Matilda the Musical" is Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director), Héctor Flores Jr. (Director/Choreographer), Bethany Costello (Music Director), Will Farris (Production Stage Manager), Tyler Osgood (Rehearsal Stage Manager), Ashlinn Blevins (Assistant Stage Manager), Jimmy Ray Ward (Scenic Designer), Addie Pawlick (Lighting Designer), Sarah Holsted (Props Designer), Jessica Gaffney (Costume Designer), Savannah Woodruff (Sound Designer) and Matt Shields (Director of Production). A digital program is provided by Marquee Digital.

"Matilda the Musical" will take place from July 26th through August 6th on the Trinkle MainStage. For more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 540-342-5740.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.