Richmond Shakespeare Presents East Coast Premiere Of Liz Duffy Adams' BORN WITH TEETH

The production will run from January 25 through February 11, 2024.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo 3 DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month Photo 4 DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Richmond Shakespeare Presents East Coast Premiere Of Liz Duffy Adams' BORN WITH TEETH

Richmond Shakespeare will debut the East Coast premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' Born with Teeth. The production will run from January 25 through February 11, 2024, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30p and Sunday February 4 and 11 at 2p at Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased online at www.richmondshakespeare.org.

“Our upcoming production of Born with Teeth will be a regional premiere, so it's pretty exciting.  This hypothetical scenario between William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe discussing politics and theatre in a tavern is full of ideas, passions, and intrigue. We think audiences are really going to love this one,” artistic director James Ricks remarked.

An aging ruler, an oppressive police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose.

Born with Teeth premiered at The Alley Theatre, Houston, May–June 2022, directed by Rob Melrose. That production moved to the Guthrie Theater, March–April 2023, and will move again to Asolo Repertory Theater, Feb–March 2024, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, March–September 2024. The play had its second production at Aurora Theater Company, Berkeley CA, in September 2023. Richmond Shakespeare with produce the third production and East Coast premiere of this award-winning new work.

“We are proud to join our friends at Cadence Theatre, Firehouse Theatre, and Richmond Triangle Players in bringing new plays to downtown RVA,” adds managing director Jase Smith Sullivan. “We think it is vital to our artform to not only celebrate the classics, but also embrace new work.  We are committed to make sure everyone who wants to see this production has the opportunity to do so.” With accessibility in mind, all regularly scheduled performances will offer $20 rush tickets one hour prior to curtain at the Gottwald Playhouse box office. Richmond Shakespeare will partner with Virginia Voice for a live audio description performance on Sunday February 4 at 2p. Visit www.virginiavoice.org for more details.

Memberships for Richmond Shakespeare's 25th Anniversary Season are on sale now. Visit www.richmondshakespeare.org for more information and to purchase online.




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
1st Stage Announces SHUTTER SISTERS, A Sweet And Funny Play By Mansa Ra Photo
1st Stage Announces SHUTTER SISTERS, A Sweet And Funny Play By Mansa Ra

1st Stage announces 'SHUTTER SISTERS,' a sweet and funny play by Mansa Ra. Press performances on February 3 and 4. Explore the parallel lives of two women and the challenges they face. Don't miss this heartfelt journey through womanhood and identity.

2
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month Photo
DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Virginia Stage Company has announced the opening of its  production of Dial M for Murder. Performances run January 24 - February 11.

3
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January

More than 9 million spectators have experienced DRUM TAO across the world - now come celebrate their 30th anniversary at the Sandler Center! Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

More Hot Stories For You

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This MonthDIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in JanuaryDRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics HallThe National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall
Photos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
The Wizard of Oz in Central Virginia The Wizard of Oz
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-7/14)
But Why Bump Off Barnaby? in Central Virginia But Why Bump Off Barnaby?
Little Theatre of Norfolk (1/12-1/28)
Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced in Central Virginia Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
They're Playing Our Song in Central Virginia They're Playing Our Song
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (4/03-5/12)
Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers in Central Virginia Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-9/08)
The Three Musketeers in Central Virginia The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
The Outsider in Central Virginia The Outsider
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (5/17-6/09)
Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers in Central Virginia Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
Jersey Boys in Central Virginia Jersey Boys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You