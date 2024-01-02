Richmond Shakespeare Presents East Coast Premiere Of Liz Duffy Adams' BORN WITH TEETH

Richmond Shakespeare will debut the East Coast premiere of Liz Duffy Adams' Born with Teeth. The production will run from January 25 through February 11, 2024, Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30p and Sunday February 4 and 11 at 2p at Dominion Energy Center's Gottwald Playhouse. Tickets may be purchased online at www.richmondshakespeare.org.

“Our upcoming production of Born with Teeth will be a regional premiere, so it's pretty exciting. This hypothetical scenario between William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe discussing politics and theatre in a tavern is full of ideas, passions, and intrigue. We think audiences are really going to love this one,” artistic director James Ricks remarked.

An aging ruler, an oppressive police state, a restless polarized people seething with paranoia: it's a dangerous time for poets. Two of them—the great Kit Marlowe and the up-and-comer Will Shakespeare—meet in the back room of a pub to collaborate on a history play cycle, navigate the perils of art under a totalitarian regime, and flirt like young men with everything to lose.

Born with Teeth premiered at The Alley Theatre, Houston, May–June 2022, directed by Rob Melrose. That production moved to the Guthrie Theater, March–April 2023, and will move again to Asolo Repertory Theater, Feb–March 2024, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival, March–September 2024. The play had its second production at Aurora Theater Company, Berkeley CA, in September 2023. Richmond Shakespeare with produce the third production and East Coast premiere of this award-winning new work.

“We are proud to join our friends at Cadence Theatre, Firehouse Theatre, and Richmond Triangle Players in bringing new plays to downtown RVA,” adds managing director Jase Smith Sullivan. “We think it is vital to our artform to not only celebrate the classics, but also embrace new work. We are committed to make sure everyone who wants to see this production has the opportunity to do so.” With accessibility in mind, all regularly scheduled performances will offer $20 rush tickets one hour prior to curtain at the Gottwald Playhouse box office. Richmond Shakespeare will partner with Virginia Voice for a live audio description performance on Sunday February 4 at 2p. Visit www.virginiavoice.org for more details.

Memberships for Richmond Shakespeare's 25th Anniversary Season are on sale now. Visit www.richmondshakespeare.org for more information and to purchase online.