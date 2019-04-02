RTP Hosts Virgina Premiere Of SEVEN HOMELESS MAMMOTHS WANDER NEW ENGLAND

Richmond Triangle Players continues its season with the Virginia premiere of Madeleine George's quirky comedy Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England, opening Friday April 12, 2019, at 8 pm, following two low-priced previews on Wednesday and Thursday, April 10th and 11th at 8 pm. The production will run through Saturday, May 4.

As the play begins, Dean Wreen is not having a good week. Her college is in dire financial straits and a plan to close its tiny, all-but-forgotten natural history museum is sending unexpected shock waves across campus and out into the local community. At home, her ailing ex, Greer, is staying with her-sending shock waves of a different sort through her relationship with her current (and much younger) girlfriend, Andromeda. Town-gown relations are in tatters, the local newspaper is erupting in protest - and even the awful, historically inaccurate dioramas in the museum have started mouthing off -- literally! Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England is a delightful screwball comedy about the perils of monogamy, certainty, and extinction.

Returning to the Triangle Players stage in this production are Annie Zannetti (Design for Living, The New Century) as Dean Wreen, and David Clark(Christmas on the Rocks) as the Caretaker. Making their RTP debuts are Shaneeka Harrell (Broadway's FELA!) as Greer, Meg Carnahan (Virginia Rep's The Game's Afoot and Brighton Beach Memoirs) as Andromeda, along with Maura Mazurowski and Ray Wrightstone .

Madeleine George's new play Hurricane Diane is currently taking off-Broadway by storm. RTP's production is directed by Lucian Restivo with Scenic Design by Chris Raintree, Costume Design by Sheila Russ, and Lighting Design by Michael Jarett. Lydia Crush is the Production Stage Manager.

All performances will take place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue, just northwest of the intersection of the Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets ($30 for Thursday evenings and Sunday matinees; $35 for Friday and Saturday evenings; $18 for the two previews) can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, on RTP's facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Discounts are available for groups, and student tickets are always just $10.

RTP's Robert B. Moss Theatre is a 4000-square foot performing arts facility accommodating flexible seating arrangements for up to 90 patrons. The building features fully ADA-compliant access and comfortable restrooms, as well as a generous bar, and catering capability, and is also available for cabaret performances and private events.





