O Positive and 3 Colors Reunite For 'With A Little Help From My Friends - A Benefit Concert For A Friend In Need'

O Positive and Three Colors, two of the premier bands that helped make the Boston music scene legendary in the 1980s, are reuniting at the Paradise Rock Club on Friday, January 19 (doors open at 7pm, show at 8pm) for WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS-A Benefit Concert For A Friend In Need. The evening will raise funds for a friend's medical bills in her battle against brain cancer. The Rolling Who will open; the night will be emceed by comedian Mike McDonald. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10am at ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1983, O Positive created a distinctive sound with angular melodies, emotional vocals, shimmering guitars, and glossy production that made them one of New England's most popular bands. Their break-out hit With You brought them a national following with airplay on the nascent music video platform MTV. Since disbanding in 1995, the band has only played a handful of special shows, but the original members; vocalist Dave Herlihy, sonic sorcerer Alan Petitti, bassist Dave Ingham, drummer Ken Hickey and multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Dave Martin will be on stage at The Paradise.

Three Colors formed in 1981 at Connecticut College in New London as a “post-punk trio” composed of guitarist, singer and songwriter Chris Harford; bassist, singer and songwriter Hub Moore; and drummer Barry Stringfellow. Hub's brother Max soon joined on keyboards, and after the group moved up to Boston, Dana Colley joined on saxophone and occasional vocals.

Original members Chris Harford, Hub Moore, Max Moore, and Dana Colley will be joined by drummer Jeffrey Weiderschall for this special benefit concert. Chris Harford said, “I love these people in both bands like brothers. And when Dave Herlihy asked to help one of his friends it's the least we can do as musicians.”

“Even before O Positive or 3 Colors had vinyl out, we played gigs together all over the place, from loft parties, small venues, late night after-gig living rooms, and eventually college shows, and much larger venues,” said Herlihy.

“In my life as a musician, I have been blessed to be in the presence of many beautiful friends. We gather together and we dance and we sing. When we heard that our very close friend was diagnosed with a serious form of brain cancer, we immediately decided to do what we do-rally around our friends to help in any way we can. Our hope is to gather together, sing, dance, scream for joy and raise much needed funds to help the family get through this difficult time.”

The Rolling Who, a Boston-based cover band that draws a lot of its material from the 1960s British Invasion as well as pop and rock hits from the 70s, 80s, and 90s will open the show. Mike McDonald has been seen on HBO, Showtime & Comedy Central, and he once stopped a group of children from crying by taking away a man's trombone, will emcee the evening.

