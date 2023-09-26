New Musical ABIYOYO: A Story-Song Musical Premieres in Charlottesville

Xavier Taylor will be presenting a workshop reading of his new musical Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical on Wednesday, October 25 at 8pm as part of the August Wilson symposium at the Charlottesville Players Guild at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical is inspired by the South African lullaby and children's story adapted by folk artist Pete Seeger. The October reading is directed by Jessica Harris and features a fantastic cast of local performers. "This show is about love, journeying through loss, and what we discover when we reach our full potential" Harris says, and this musical beautiful captures these experiences.

Description of Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical: After being banished from their Bantu village, young Azizi and his father Sam set off on a journey like no other. Dealing with their shared grief after the loss of Azizi's mother, the two end up facing something even bigger: the giant Abiyoyo. Featuring folklore and a score that draws from the rich musical traditions of Africa, the show's sound is both authentic and powerful, and a unique musical experience that will captivate audiences of all ages. Will Azizi be able to save the village? And will family ties be the bonds that conquer all? Come along for an unforgettable journey of love, challenge, and triumph in Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical. For more information on the show, how to support and register for tickets, visit abiyoyothemusical.com.

The performance will take place October 25, 8pm at 233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

More on Xavier Taylor: Composer, lyricist, and adaptor of the story resides in Charlottesville, VA. A classically trained vocalist with a strong belief in the power of singing as a form of communication, Xavier has been singing professionally since the age of 6. He has performed throughout the world, and studied voice at New England Conservatory. Currently, he works to share his knowledge as the resident Music Director at DMR Adventures, a performing arts academy in Belmont, as well as the new choir director at the Village School.