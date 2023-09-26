New Musical ABIYOYO: A Story-Song Musical Premieres in Charlottesville

The performance will take place October 25, 8pm.

By: Sep. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

New Musical ABIYOYO: A Story-Song Musical Premieres in Charlottesville

New Musical ABIYOYO: A Story-Song Musical Premieres in Charlottesville

Xavier Taylor will be presenting a workshop reading of his new musical Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical on Wednesday, October 25 at 8pm as part of the August Wilson symposium at the Charlottesville Players Guild at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. 

Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical is inspired by the South African lullaby and children's story adapted by folk artist Pete Seeger. The October reading is directed by Jessica Harris and features a fantastic cast of local performers. "This show is about love, journeying through loss, and what we discover when we reach our full potential" Harris says, and this musical beautiful captures these experiences. 

Description of Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical: After being banished from their Bantu village, young Azizi and his father Sam set off on a journey like no other. Dealing with their shared grief after the loss of Azizi's mother, the two end up facing something even bigger: the giant Abiyoyo. Featuring folklore and a score that draws from the rich musical traditions of Africa, the show's sound is both authentic and powerful, and a unique musical experience that will captivate audiences of all ages. Will Azizi be able to save the village? And will family ties be the bonds that conquer all? Come along for an unforgettable journey of love, challenge, and triumph in Abiyoyo: A Story-Song Musical. For more information on the show, how to support and register for tickets, visit abiyoyothemusical.com.

The performance will take place October 25, 8pm at 233 4th St NW, Charlottesville, VA 22903 at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center

More on Xavier Taylor: Composer, lyricist, and adaptor of the story resides in Charlottesville, VA. A classically trained vocalist with a strong belief in the power of singing as a form of communication, Xavier has been singing professionally since the age of 6. He has performed throughout the world, and studied voice at New England Conservatory. Currently, he works to share his knowledge as the resident Music Director at DMR Adventures, a performing arts academy in Belmont, as well as the new choir director at the Village School.




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
RADIUM GIRLS Comes to Little Theatre of Norfolk Next Month Photo
RADIUM GIRLS Comes to Little Theatre of Norfolk Next Month

Modern workplace safety owes a debt to the tragic story of the 'Radium Girls.' Little Theatre of Norfolk brings their story to the stage, shedding light on the history of the labor movement. Don't miss this important and compelling play from October 20 to November 5. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
5th Wall Theatre to Present LONELY PLANET In Collaboration With Firehouse Theatre Photo
5th Wall Theatre to Present LONELY PLANET In Collaboration With Firehouse Theatre

5th Wall Theatre and Firehouse Theatre will collaborate to present 'Lonely Planet' by Steven Dietz, directed by Nathaniel Shaw. Get ticket and event information here!

3
Peggy Fox Will Emcee ArtsFairfax Awards with Performances by Artists from Workhouse Arts C Photo
Peggy Fox Will Emcee ArtsFairfax Awards with Performances by Artists from Workhouse Arts Center and Inova Arts and Healing

The ArtsFairfax Awards has announced Peggy Fox as the luncheon emcee and Jean Sausele-Knodt as the 2023 Awards Artist. Learn more about the event and performances here!

4
Nick Paynes CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Four County Players Photo
Nick Payne's CONSTELLATIONS Comes to Four County Players

CONSTELLATIONS by Nick Payne opens at Four County Players in Barboursville as part of their 51st Season. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL Video
Listen: Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally Sing 'Gay Old Life' From DICKS THE MUSICAL
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE! Video
Courtney Reed Is the New Sparkling Diamond of MOULIN ROUGE!
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast! Video
THE WIZ Gets Broadway Dates, Plus First Look at Cast!
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes
Sterling Playmakers (11/10-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lay It Down: The Music of the Everly Brothers
Virginia Stage Company (5/08-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls JR
Belmont Arts Collaborative (10/27-11/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Berta, Berta
Firehouse Theatre (9/29-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney and Pixar’s FINDING NEMO JR.
Belmont Arts Collaborative (10/06-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (7/19-8/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You