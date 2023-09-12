Neal Barnard to Host Music And Benefit Event At NARO Cinema In Norfolk This Month

Dr. Neal Barnard, renowned physician, animal rights advocate, best-selling author as well as guitarist and composer, will host a special event celebrating the music of his band, CarbonWorks. The event proceeds will benefit the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM), a 501c3 nonprofit founded by Dr. Barnard and dedicated to ethical research, ending animal cruelty, and promoting plant-based nutrition.

The event will kick off at 7:15 pm on Wednesday, September 20th, at NARO Cinema, located at 1507 Colley Avenue in Norfolk, VA.

During the event, Barnard will present music videos from his band CarbonWorks' new album, Vanishing Act. The evening will also feature a live performance by The Harbor String Quartet. CarbonWorks vinyl records and CDs will be available to purchase with proceeds benefiting PCRM.

Mark your calendars for a night of music, mingling and vegan food at the CarbonWorks Music and Benefit, hosted by Dr. Neal Barnard at the NARO Cinema in Norfolk, VA on September 20th!

For more tickets and info: Click Here

Also enjoy the latest sonic adventure with the new CarbonWorks album, Vanishing Act, available now on all major music streaming platforms. Vinyl and CDs available on Amazon.

More about CarbonWorks



In addition to his groundbreaking work as a medical doctor and nutrition authority, Neal Barnard has been the frontman of the boundary-pushing experimental rock group, CarbonWorks for the past seven years. The band launched their sophomore album, Vanishing Act, last April.

Barnard assembled a star-studded lineup of top-tier musicians for the creation of Vanishing Act, including Dolche, Martha Roebuck, and Lara Lotz on vocals, Allegra Havens on violin and viola, Bob Gray on vocals, guitar, and bass, Jeffrey Phelps on cello, Mike Stetina and JJ Bower on drums, Bobby Read on saxophone, Jeremy Garnett on trumpet, and Adam Robles on tuba. Barnard himself shines on guitar, keyboards, and vocals.

For more info: carbonworksmusic.com

About The Harbor String Quartet

The Harbor String Quartet was formed in 1997 by members of the Virginia Symphony as part of an expansion of the individual's musical interests. Members of the group have played for such artists as Josh Groban, Mannheim Steamroller, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Idina Menzel and the Turtle Island String Quartet.

Comfortable with performing Bach, Handel and Mozart as they are with the music of The Beatles, Bruno Mars to John Williams' Star Wars Saga, the quartet has been honored to represent the Virginia Symphony and Virginia Arts Festival on numerous occasions, performing at benefits and other events.

For more info: harborquartet.com

About Neal Barnard

Raised in North Dakota's cattle country, Neal Barnard grew up studying piano and cello. Barnard started composing and recording songs in the 80s. With a penchant for the avant-garde, Neal constantly writes songs that defy any genre categorization. He chooses unconventional time meters as well, in order to "tilt the song ever so slightly and give you that little jolt between the ears," as he puts it.

Barnard launched CarbonWorks at a 2016 event at New York's Metrograph, hosted by Alec Baldwin and Maggie Q. Its line-up included singers from Italy, France, and the U.S., with rock and classical instrumentalists. While this is Barnard's fourth album, following Pop Maru, Verdun, and CarbonWorks' 2016 release, he is better known as a medical pioneer who formed the Physicians Committee in 1985 to rally for prevention, nutrition, and higher ethical standards in research. In 2006, funded by the National Institutes of Health, Barnard used a low-fat vegan diet to revolutionize the treatment of type 2 diabetes and has used similar approaches to skewer weight problems, women's health issues, and other medical challenges. "In music or medicine, we have to look out of the box," he says. Michael Friedman wrote in Psychology Today, "Neal Barnard has never been one to accept the status quo."



For More Information:

https://www.carbonworksmusic.com/