Music Worcester Presents Violinist Tessa Lark & Guitarist Frank Vignola At Tuckerman Hall

Music Worcester will present legendary jazz guitarist Frank Vignola with acclaimed violinist & fiddler Tessa Lark performing an evening of original arrangements spanning classical to jazz and old to new on Saturday May 18th in Worcester's historic Tuckerman Hall. Tickets and information can be found at musicworcester.org.

“This promises to be a wonderful conclusion to our 2023-2025 Season in the intimacy of Tuckerman Hall,” said Music Worcester Executive Director Adrien Finlay. “These two extraordinary musicians, experts across multiple genres, are reviving the infectious Hot Club vein of Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli.”

Widely praised for her technical agility and expressive nuance, Lark is not only an acclaimed traditional fiddler in her native Kentucky, she has also garnered an Avery Fisher Career Grant, a GRAMMY nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo, and other accolades cementing her place as a classical superstar.

Frank Vignola's jazz-steeped musicianship and “acoustic mastery in exhilarating single string runs, complex flurries, and astounding full register riffs” (Downbeat) have earned him a spot on Les Paul's “Five Most Admired Guitarists List.” Vignola has performed everywhere from the Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall and currently holds a residency at NYC's renowned Birdland Jazz Club.

About Music Worcester

Music Worcester, Inc., originally known as the Worcester County Music Association, for years ran the Worcester Music Festival. Current programs reflect the merger in the mid-1990s of the Festival with the International Artists Series and the MA Jazz Festival. Great performances by world-renowned orchestras and guest soloists, chamber music, ballet, world music and dance, jazz and choral masterworks are hallmarks of Music Worcester's annual operations. Multiple educational programs currently serve youth and families of greater Worcester: masterclasses by visiting artists, Tickets to Opportunity, Festival Singers, in-school residencies, and the Young Artist Competitions. Integral to Music Worcester's annual operations, the Worcester Chorus has been part of the organization since the very first concert season in 1858.

Music Worcester presents Tessa Lark & Frank Vignola at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.musicworcester.org/schedule/.