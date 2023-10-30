Mill Mountain Theatre to Present ELF: THE MUSICAL This Holiday Season

This holiday season in the Roanoke Valley is about to become even more cheerful with the arrival of "Elf the Musical." Opening this November, the holiday magic of "Elf the Musical" will grace Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle MainStage.

Based on the modern classic from New Line Cinema, starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, "Elf the Musical" brings your favorite lines and holiday spirit to the stage, featuring eccentric tap numbers and heartwarming music. "Elf" features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar ("The Wedding Singer") and Chad Beguelin ("Disney's Aladdin on Broadway"), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan ("Annie," "The Producers," "Hairspray") and Bob Martin ("The Drowsy Chaperone").

"Elf the Musical" follows Buddy, a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa's toy bag on Christmas Eve and is transported to the North Pole. Buddy is raised as an honorary Elf, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities force him to confront the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York rediscover the true meaning of Christmas.

"We love the opportunity to be a part of many families' holiday traditions," said Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole. "We are excited to invite families and friends back to the theatre for a long-standing holiday tradition at Mill Mountain Theatre. Our holiday shows are what make the holiday season special for many of our patrons."

Returning to direct and choreograph "Elf the Musical" is Héctor Flores Jr., who recently directed and choreographed the sensational production of "Matilda the Musical" this past summer at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Sam Saint Ours returns to Mill Mountain Theatre as the music director, bringing the melodies of "Elf" to life onstage. Ours returns to the Trinkle MainStage after serving as the music director for Mill Mountain Theatre's last MainStage show, "Bright Star."

Additional creative team members of "Elf" include Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director), Joseph R. Barris (Associate Choreographer), Ashley Raper* (Production Stage Manager), Erin Markham* (Assistant Stage Manager), Jimmy Ray Ward (Scenic Designer), Brittney Price (Lighting Designer), Jackson Yowell (Props Designer), Marissa Danielle Duricko (Costume Designer), Savannah Woodruff (Sound Designer), and Matt Shields (Director of Production).

"Elf the Musical" begins performances on November 29th and runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage, located inside Center in the Square. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.

