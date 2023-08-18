Mill Mountain Theatre To Produce Steve Martin & Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR

The Sun is going to shine again. From the clever and hilarious minds of Steve Martin and Edie Brickell is "Bright Star," an original musical based on a true story.

A musical rooted in bluegrass music, Appalachian culture and the Blue Ridge Mountains of Asheville, North Carolina. "Bright Star" features the Tony-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, "Bright Star," tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s.

This musical follows a literary editor, Alice Murphy as she meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past-and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. With beautiful melodies and powerfully moving characters, the story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tightly in its grasp, "Bright Star" is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

"Bright Star" opens the Fringe Series on the Trinkle MainStage at Mill Mountain Theatre. "The Fringe Series tackles challenging topics and shares different perspectives as we invite our audiences to step into someone else's shoes." Said Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole. "We later encourage our audiences to discuss these important topics and hope to shed light on these difficult subjects."

Returning to the director's chair is Christiansburg native, James Madison University Alumni and Broadway star, James Moye. Moye worked on the original workshop for "Bright Star," before it hit the big stage on Broadway. He returns to Mill Mountain Theatre after directing the 2021 production of "Million Dollar Quartet." Moye has over 14 credits for both Broadway and Off-Broadway, including "Dear Evan Hansen," "Aladdin," "Dog Fight," "Million Dollar Quartet," and "Ragtime" to name a few.

"Bright Star" will feature a live band with Sam Saint Ours (Keys/Conductor), JT Fauber (Drums), Michael Havens (Guitar) and Jeff Hofmann (Upright Bass).

The creative team for Bright Star includes James Moye (Director), Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director/Choreographer), Sam Saint Ours (Music Director), Peppy Biddy* (Production Stage Manager), Erin Alexis Markham* (Assistant Stage Manager), Jimmy Ray Ward (Scenic Designer), Bill Webb (Lighting Designer), Jackson Yowell (Props Designer), Jennie Ruhland (Costume Designer), Savannah Woodruff (Sound Designer), Matt Shields (Director of Production) and Sydney Poole (Wardrobe).

"Bright Star" will take place from September 13th through October 1st on the Trinkle MainStage. For more information, visit millmountain.org or call the box office at 540-342-5740.

Sponsors and Grantors for "Bright Star" include 5Points Creative, B.J. Preas, Business Solutions Inc., Davidson's Clothing for Men, Delta Dental, Fire Station One Boutique Hotel, Innovative Insurance Group, Pinnacle Financial Partners, The Candy Store, TheRoanokeStar.com, Trane Technologies, The W.E. McGuire Foundation, TXTUR, Zenbusiness, Actors' Equity Association, The National Endowment for the Arts, The Shubert Foundation, Theatre Communications Group, Center in the Square, Radio IQ/WVTF, Friends of the Fringe and Virginia Commission for the Arts.

