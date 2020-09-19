Mill Mountain Theatre Cancels Remainder of 2020 Season

This includes the previously announced production of Holiday Inn.

Mill Mountain Theatre has announced that the remainder of its 2020 season has been cancelled, including its production of Holiday Inn.

The theatre is offering the following options to ticket holders for the 2020 Holiday Inn production:

Option 1: Roll the value of your remaining tickets or subscription to the theatre's 2021 season for future shows. Should you choose this option, please contact the Box Office Manager: James Royalty: jroyalty@centerinthesquare.org or by phone: 540-342-5740

Option 2: Donate the value of your tickets, or a portion of the value of your tickets, to Mill Mountain Theatre. Should you choose this option, please contact the Box Office Manager: James Royalty: jroyalty@centerinthesquare.org or by phone: 540-342-5740 with your plan

Option 3: Request a refund for the cancelled performance. MMT has given, and will continue to give refunds to any ticket holder who requests one in light of COVID cancellations. Should you choose this option, please contact the Box Office Manager: James Royalty: jroyalty@centerinthesquare.org or by phone: 540-342-5740.

Read the full statement on https://millmountain.org/category/covid-19/.

