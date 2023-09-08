MONARCH: A MEXICAN AMERICAN MUSICAL Comes to Creative Cauldron

Monarch: A Mexican American Musical written by Alexandria, VA writer, Mayu Molina Lehmann and award-winning Mexican composer, Alfonso Molina, first premiered in 2022 at the Los Angeles Theater Center. Monarch is co-directed by Mayu Molina Lehmann and Creative Cauldron Assistant Artistic Director, Matt Conner.

“We are thrilled to open our 2023-24 Season with the East Coast premiere of this important new musical. Mayu and Alfonso’s work eloquently portrays the many challenges that immigrants face, and reminds us that the dream that brought them to our soil, is the same one that brought our ancestors here,” said Founding Artistic Director, Laura Connors Hull.

The production runs from October 5 through October 29th. Monarch is sponsored by Mark F. Werblood, Attorney at Law. Press night is Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 pm.

Monarch follows the journey of dreamers and undocumented immigrants who live and work in this country, but still must remain in the shadows. After 20 years of running a successful workshop in the US, beloved handyman Luis becomes the relentless focus of ICE Officer Castelo. Fearing for his future, Luis seeks sanctuary in a local church where memories abound of the Monarch sanctuary in Mexico where he met his wife. Like the Monarch butterfly, Luis is determined to follow his fate-defining journey.​

“Monarch is a celebration of Hispanic immigrants in the United States and it highlights the contributions that they make, while still living in the shadows,” stated Lehmann. “Musically in Monarch, I used Mexican rhythms as a point of departure to create the music like the huapango, the son, but I blended them into a more Broadway musical style,” stated Molina.

The cast of Monarch features two native Mexican actors in the leads, reprising their roles from the L.A. premiere. Marco Salazar will play handyman, Luis, and José Juan Hernandez plays his nemesis, ICE Officer Castelo. The Monarch cast and ensemble also includes: Justin Lopez, Wilmer Juarez, Lizzie Holman, Elizabeth Hoyland, Gretchen Midgely, Patrick Mahoney, Alex Lopez, Emily Flack, Connor Padilla, Lenny Mendez, and introducing Marco Romero.

Joining Directors Conner and Lehmann on the Creative Team are: Alfonso Molina, Music Supervision, Merissa Driscoll, Music Direction. Resident Creative Cauldron Designer, Margie Jervis, Sets and Costumes, Stefan Sittig, Choreographer, Lynn Joslin, Lighting Designer, and James Morrisson, Projection Designer. Nicholas Goodman is the Stage Manager.

Special Audience Talk Backs will happen throughout the run, covering discussions about America’s immigrant makeup, DACA’s current state, educational opportunities for Dreamers, NGOs supporting immigrant’s rights and the current state of immigration reform among other topics. For full description, please visit our website www.creativecauldron.org

Monarch Tickets are $20 - $50 and are available online creativecauldron.org or through the Creative Cauldron Box Office 703-436-9948.