MEAN GIRLS, PRETTY WOMAN, and More Set For Broadway in Norfolk 2024-2025 Season

The lineup has been announced for the 2024-2025 Broadway in Norfolk season at Chrysler Hall featuring weeklong engagements of six hit musicals, including four Norfolk debuts.

The season kicks off in September with the world's most popular musical, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant staging has taken the world by storm.

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS makes its Norfolk premiere in October. The hilarious hit musical is from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The season continues into the new year with another Norfolk debut – TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL. An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock 'n Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters.

MJ, the multi-Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, makes its Norfolk debut in February. MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status.

MAMMA MIA!, the ultimate feel-good show, returns to Norfolk in March. Set on a Greek island paradise where the sun always shines, a tale of love, friendship, and identity is beautifully told through the timeless hits of ABBA.

PRETTY WOMAN makes its Norfolk debut, and closes out the season, in May. Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN features an original score by Grammy winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Season ticket packages are on sale now at BroadwayinNorfolk.com. Current subscribers can renew their seats and new subscribers can purchase season tickets at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities are available for select shows.

Broadway In Norfolk 2024-2025 Season Chrysler Hall Performance Dates

LES MISÉRABLES: September 10 - 15, 2024 ~ 8 performances

MEAN GIRLS: October 22 - 27, 2024 ~ 8 performances

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: January 7 - 12, 2025 ~ 8 performances

MJ: February 4 - 9, 2025 ~ 8 performances

MAMMA MIA!: March 4 - 9, 2025 ~ 8 performances

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL: May 6 - 11, 2025 ~ 8 performances

Packages start as low as $263 for five shows. For additional package information, visit BroadwayinNorfolk.com. Patrons can contact the Broadway in Norfolk Season Ticket Office at seasontickets@broadwayinnorfolk.com or by phone at 877-703-8144 (Monday - Friday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. EST).