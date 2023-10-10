MADam LUCY DECEASED Returns to William & Mary This Month

“MADam LUCY, deceased”, a new musical with music by acclaimed composer/songwriter/vocalist Elise Morris and book & lyrics by two-time Daytime Emmy recipient and William & Mary alumnus William Schermerhorn '82 continues on its theatrical journey and will be presented three times in a second staged workshop at William & Mary in the new Phi Beta Kappa Hall Studio Theatre between Oct. 20-22, 2023, during Homecoming & Reunion Weekend.

Who was MADam LUCY? Lucy Ludwell Paradise was born into one of Virginia's most prominent families in 1752 and died as a patient in Williamsburg's Public Hospital for the Insane in 1814. (The Hospital was the first institution for mental health in America.) In between, Madam Lucy spent a large part of her life in London society where she interacted and corresponded with such prominent names as Benjamin Franklin, John and Abigail Adams, Samuel Johnson and Thomas Jefferson. She is best remembered today as “Mad Lucy,” one of Virginia's most famous ghosts who currently “resides” in the Ludwell-Paradise House in the heart of Colonial Williamsburg's historic area.

Directed, once again, by Laurie. J. Wolf, professor of theatre and managing editor of “Theatre Annual: A Journal of Theatre and Performance of the Americas,” this latest workshop expands on the original June 2023 presentation that was staged in the historic Sir Christopher Wren Building on the William & Mary campus.

“Following a successful workshop in June and a summer of script rewrites, additional music composition and many conversations based on the feedback from those first audience members, Madam Lucy Ludwell Paradise will once again share her tempestuous - and haunting - life story of 18th-century privilege and loss,” says Schermerhorn. “As this dynamic and fantastic creative team dives even further into Lucy's life story and her relationships with contemporaries such as Abigail Adams, Dr. Samuel Johnson and Thomas Jefferson, we strive to tell a tale of flesh and blood that goes beyond her ‘fame' as Williamsburg's most infamous ghost. I like to think Madam Lucy would be pleased.”

“As we explore deeper into Lucy's story,” Morris adds, “I derive great joy from discovering new nooks and crannies of expression. At the end of the day, it is the emotional experience that is most important to me. Her story is compelling, amusing and heartbreaking and I hope that the music carries these forces successfully to the audience.”

The cast of five actors includes recent W&M graduates as well as current students. McKenna Grantier '23, returns to the title role following a summer studying in New York City as a student at the Stellar Adler Studio of Acting. “Often when we're rehearsing this musical, everyone talks as if Lucy is in the room with us, watching over our decisions and acting choices,” McKenna confides. “I've always felt that the ghost of Lucy is somehow looking after me in this role. I can honestly say I've never felt more connected to a character in my life, and I hope to do Madam Paradise proud!”

The cast also includes Max Belmar '25 (Mr. Tittlebriar), Cecilia Funk '24 (The Girl at Play), Melina Llamas '24 (Mrs. Chatworth) and Zack Norris '23 (Mr. Canard). Music direction is by Phaedra McNorton, associate teaching professor of music and musical theatre director. Scenography and soundscape are provided by David Garrett, visiting assistant professor of theatre.

Support for this workshop production has been provided by the Sumner G. Rand, Jr. Foundation. Additional support is provided by the W&M Theatre & Dance Performance Fund (5270) thanks to our donors.

There will be three opportunities to see this fully staged production-in-progress at the new Phi Beta Kappa Hall Studio Theatre: Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available online only at Click Here.