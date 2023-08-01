Little Theatre of Norfolk Opens 97th Season with Tony Award Winning URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

21 years later, this satirical musical comedy still holds relevance as it highlights the impact of social issues.

By: Aug. 01, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterso Photo 2 Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo 3 Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 4 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour

Little Theatre of Norfolk Opens 97th Season with Tony Award Winning URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

Little Theatre of Norfolk will open its 97th Season with Tony Award Winning, Urinetown, The Musical for Best Book of a Musical and Original Score.

This hilarious musical satire premiered in 2001, with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis. Urinetown, The Musical highlights topics surrounding corporate control and political greed, directed and choreographed by Amy Harbin. Urinetown, The Musical opens August 4th and runs through August 27th. 

In a dystopian future, a terrible water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's basic needs. The poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero who plans a revolution to lead them to freedom! Inspired by Greg Kotis' experience in Europe as a student, when he encountered a pay toilet; Urinetown: The Musical is a comedic ode to theatrical classics and a satirical piece of activism. 

Little Theatre of Norfolk's presentation of Urinetown, The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Broadway World Central Virginia 2022 Regional Award Winner for Best Choreography of a Play or Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, Amy Harbin. Amy previously directed LTN's 96th Season opener, Pippin. Other notable directing credits include: Assistant Director for Little Theatre of Virginia Beach's The Importance of Being Earnest, and Director for Speech and Debate at Whirligig Stage. 

“I first saw Urinetown, The Musical on tour in 2002. I adored its snarky, self-aware comedy and toe-tapping songs that spoofed so many musicals I already knew and loved,” says director, Amy Harbin. “The way Urinetown needles our ongoing societal battles with climate change and the ever-widening wealth gap makes this a more than relevant production 21 years later. Who can resist its thought-provoking irreverence?” 

As we enter into our Season 97th, Little Theatre of Norfolk continues the mission to entertain, educate, and deepen collaborations with the community. We look forward to sharing this thought-provoking art and encouraging activism within the Hampton Roads Community.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players Photo
URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL To Open At Four County Players

Don't miss the highly-anticipated and thought-provoking satire, URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL, opening at Four County Players. Get all the details on dates, tickets, and the talented cast in this article.

2
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival Photo
An Evening with Yolanda Rabun Comes to the Virginia Theatre Festival

The show, which features the star of last year’s highly acclaimed one-woman show No Fear and Blues Long Gone: Nina Simone, will see the powerhouse performer taking VTF audiences on a genre-hopping musical journey in which Rabun and her talented band will offer a setlist spanning genres from jazz to blues to musical theatre, folk, country, and beyond.

3
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August Photo
STRANGER THINGS Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City to Be Held in August

The Capital City Showcase, the company that brings you some of the DC area's best events, is having a special edition of Thursday Night Trivia at Atlas Brew Works Ivy City all about Stranger Things on Thursday, August 3rd at 7:00pm!

4
Roanokes Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Roanoke's Rising Stars Take the Stage in MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Roanoke's brightest stars take the stage in 'Matilda the Musical' at Mill Mountain Theatre. Don't miss your chance to witness the magic of this award-winning show, which has taken both London's West End and Broadway by storm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stellaluna
Mill Mountain Theatre (10/03-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Shook Up
The Hurrah Players (8/10-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (11/29-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mill Mountain Theatre (7/26-8/06)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DMR Adventures Presents: Disney's Newsies JR
The Paramount Theater (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bright Star
Mill Mountain Theatre (9/13-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 42nd Street
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/19-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You