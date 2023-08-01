Little Theatre of Norfolk Opens 97th Season with Tony Award Winning URINETOWN, THE MUSICAL

Little Theatre of Norfolk will open its 97th Season with Tony Award Winning, Urinetown, The Musical for Best Book of a Musical and Original Score.

This hilarious musical satire premiered in 2001, with music by Mark Hollmann, lyrics by Hollmann and Greg Kotis, and book by Kotis. Urinetown, The Musical highlights topics surrounding corporate control and political greed, directed and choreographed by Amy Harbin. Urinetown, The Musical opens August 4th and runs through August 27th.

In a dystopian future, a terrible water shortage has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. Citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's basic needs. The poor stage a revolt, led by a brave young hero who plans a revolution to lead them to freedom! Inspired by Greg Kotis' experience in Europe as a student, when he encountered a pay toilet; Urinetown: The Musical is a comedic ode to theatrical classics and a satirical piece of activism.

Little Theatre of Norfolk's presentation of Urinetown, The Musical will be directed and choreographed by Broadway World Central Virginia 2022 Regional Award Winner for Best Choreography of a Play or Musical and Best Direction of a Musical, Amy Harbin. Amy previously directed LTN's 96th Season opener, Pippin. Other notable directing credits include: Assistant Director for Little Theatre of Virginia Beach's The Importance of Being Earnest, and Director for Speech and Debate at Whirligig Stage.

“I first saw Urinetown, The Musical on tour in 2002. I adored its snarky, self-aware comedy and toe-tapping songs that spoofed so many musicals I already knew and loved,” says director, Amy Harbin. “The way Urinetown needles our ongoing societal battles with climate change and the ever-widening wealth gap makes this a more than relevant production 21 years later. Who can resist its thought-provoking irreverence?”

As we enter into our Season 97th, Little Theatre of Norfolk continues the mission to entertain, educate, and deepen collaborations with the community. We look forward to sharing this thought-provoking art and encouraging activism within the Hampton Roads Community.

