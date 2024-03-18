Little Theatre Of Norfolk To Bring the Laughs with CHICKEN & BISCUITS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Little Theatre of Norfolk will present the Broadway hit Chicken & Biscuits, written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Sharon Cook. This feel-good comedy that mirrors the love, hardships, and complexities of family runs from March 22nd to April 7th.

Chicken & Biscuits was the second most produced play in the country in 2022-2023. The play follows a Black family, the Jenkins, as they come together to celebrate the life of the family patriarch and pastor, Bernard Jenkins. Throughout the service, drama and distress arise between rivaling sisters when family secrets are revealed at the church altar-this funeral turns out to be anything but traditional. A hilarious yet heartwarming story, Chicken & Biscuits celebrates the joy and resilience found within families.

Director Sharon Cook is a Norfolk native, performing artist, and educator of literature, writing, and the arts. She is also the founder and co-director of The Underground Performing Arts Collective, an organization providing a safe and inclusive space for performing artists and creatives from underrepresented, diverse populations and all abilities. Previous directing credits include A Raisin in the Sun, Escape to Margaritaville, Black Girl Magic (original work by Sharon), and Glory of Gospel (original work by Sharon).

"While Chicken & Biscuits is sure to have you laughing out of your seat, it is also a story of the power of restorative love, forgiveness, healing, and family," said director Sharon Cook. Douglas Lyons' author note states, "Chicken and Biscuits works when eight vibrant personalities collectively create a family before our very eyes. The play lands best when the audience can feel the love that was created in the rehearsal room." "And that's exactly what we've done! It's been a joy to share stories and laughter with this cast and crew," adds assistant director Tracy Bourne.

No matter what we've endured, joy has always been a fundamental pillar within the Black experience. The doors of the theater are now open as we invite you to fellowship with us in love, laughter, and sisterhood.

About Little Theatre of Norfolk

Little Theatre of Norfolk is a volunteer-led, non-profit community theatre, continually operating since 1926. It is located at 801 Claremont Avenue in the Chelsea neighborhood of Norfolk. Free parking is available in the lots behind the building and across the street. Information about upcoming performances, auditions, workshops, and volunteer opportunities can be found at www.ltnonline.org.