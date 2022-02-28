Little River Band To Perform At Indian Ranch, July 17

The legendary rock group Little River Band is heading to Indian Ranch in Webster, MA on Sunday, July 17, 2022 as part of the Mike's Hard Lemonade Summer Concert Series. Tickets go on-sale this Saturday, March 5 at 10:00 AM at www.indianranch.com. The Insiders Club Presale will take place this Friday, March 4 from 10:00 AM to 11:59 PM. A limited number of Low Dough Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available through March 11th for just $25.50.

Little River Band garnered huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits in the 70's and 80's. Their worldwide album, CD, and digital downloads amass to more than 350 million. LRB continues to deliver distinctive harmonies and vocal abilities under the direction of 41 year LRB veteran, lead vocalist and bass player Wayne Nelson. To date, Wayne has contributed his talents on 24 of Little River Band's albums/CDs. LRB was honorably dubbed "the best singing band in the world" by Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey. Little River Band has undergone an evolution or two since its origins as an Australian rock band hungry to make it in America. Fans nostalgic for such tunes as "Reminiscing", "Lady", "Cool Change" or "The Night Owls" can join them to hear the current incarnation for a night of fantastic music, memories and more.

The band continues to deliver high quality, memorable shows to the concert attendees making new fans nightly. LRB live concerts showcase the pristine harmony vocals known worldwide and deliver moments that spark back memories while making new ones with the next generation.

Fun Facts: LRB was the first band to have Top 10 Hits for 6 consecutive years! Their song "Reminiscing" has garnered over 5 million air plays on American radio, with "Lady" following close behind with over 4 million air plays. In September 2015, the band was awarded Casino Entertainer of the Year at the G2E Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.

Insiders Club memberships and GA Season Passes for the 2022 Summer Concert Series are on sale now. The Indian Ranch Insiders Club gives members exclusive access to buy tickets before they go on sale to the general public. GA Season Passes include a general admission ticket to every show in the Indian Ranch Summer Concert Series. Both programs come with an array of other benefits and are available at www.indianranch.com/memberships.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground. Already on sale are concerts with Trace Adkins on June 5th, The Outlaws on June 11th, The Mavericks on June 19th, Michael Franti & Spearhead on July 2nd, Get The Led Out on July 8th, Scotty McCreery on July 9th, The Pike Hairfest on July 30th, and ABBA The Concert on August 12th. More shows will be announced soon.



