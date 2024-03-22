Latin Music Trailblazer Issac Delgado To Be Honored By Hamilton-Garrett Center For Music & Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Make Them Hear You, presented by Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music & Arts, will welcome honoree Latin Music icon Issac Delgado and featured performer and 5-time Grammy Award-winner PJ Morton to its annual benefit concert on Saturday, June 15th at Boston's Berklee Performance Center.

"We're excited to bring Make Them Hear You back with the most exciting night of music Boston has seen in years,” said HGCMA Executive Director Gerami Groover-Flores. “Bridging the worlds of Afro Cuban with R&B/ Soul music— only at Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music and Arts!”

Hamilton-Garrett, which is proudly rooted in Roxbury, MA and invested in the people of Greater Boston, celebrates Black culture to preserve and advance a rich legacy of artistic expression. The 2024 Make Them Hear You Award pays tribute to that legacy this year by honoring award-winning composer, vocalist, and performer Issac Delgado, who has earned widespread acclaim as one of the most influential figures in contemporary Latin music.

The passion of this multifaceted musician has led him on a remarkable journey through the vibrant landscapes of Cuban music. Delgado's innovative blend of traditional Cuban rhythms with contemporary influences has earned him accolades throughout the Latin music industry. Beyond his musical pursuits, Delgado is known for his philanthropic efforts, advocating for social causes and supporting charitable initiatives to empower underserved communities.

A true trailblazer in the Cuban-Salsa industry and beyond, Issac Delgado continues to push the boundaries of Latin music, captivating audiences with his unparalleled talent and unwavering commitment to his craft. With each new endeavor, he reaffirms his status as a true icon of Cuban music and a driving force in the global music scene.

5x Grammy Award-winning artist and producer PJ Morton will be the featured performer at Make Them Hear You. Morton is a dynamic artist whose musical vision has propelled him to the forefront of contemporary R&B and soul, earning him widespread acclaim as a modern-day music pioneer. Hailing from New Orleans, Louisiana, Morton's musical journey began at an early age, steeped in the rich traditions of jazz, blues, and gospel. As a keyboardist, singer, and songwriter, he quickly made a name for himself in the industry, collaborating with artists across genres and showcasing his prodigious talent.

Morton joined the Grammy Award-winning band Maroon 5 as their keyboardist in 2010, contributing to the band's sound and helping redefine their musical identity, thus earning them critical acclaim and commercial success. Morton has also enjoyed a successful solo career, releasing a series of acclaimed albums that blend soulful melodies with poignant lyrics. His unique blend of classic R&B influences with modern production techniques has earned him a dedicated fanbase, numerous accolades for his own work, as well as being hailed as the Stevie Wonder of today's generation.

Founded in 2001, Hamilton-Garrett Music & Arts Academy (HGMAA) is named after two prominent members of the Historic Charles Street African Methodist Episcopal Church and the national music community, Ruth Hamilton and Elta Garrett.

Ruth Hamilton was a world-renowned contralto singer who was a proponent of the Negro Spirituals. Ms. Hamilton passed away in 2001 and it was her desire for a community-based youth program to be created to preserve, educate and celebrate Black music and culture.

Elta Garrett, a well-known soprano, dedicated more than 50 years of her life as a music teacher in the Boston Public Schools. After retirement, Mrs. Garrett served as the founding director of the Hamilton-Garrett Music and Arts Academy. Retiring after serving twelve years as the director of the Academy, Mrs. Garrett is a supporter by serving as an active member on the Board of Directors of the Hamilton-Garrett Music & Arts. Hamilton-Garrett Music & Arts is honored to have been affiliated with the Historic Charles Street A.M.E. Church for twenty years of service.

In the Fall of 2022, the Academy expanded into the Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music & Arts in its own facility in Roxbury. Founding Executive Director Gerami Groover-Flores had a vision to open Hamilton-Garrett to provide more opportunities for community members. The Center currently houses the Academy as its flagship program, along with the Performance Division and the Library Division

Standing as the Center's flagship after school program, the Academy is where students are offered private lesson instruction in piano, voice, guitar, percussion, violin, and winds & brass, alongside classes in music theory, history, Black identity and experience, and more. It also hosts music clinics and workshops through our Visiting Artist Series.

As part of the expansion in the Fall of 2022, students have the opportunity to enhance their musicianship through performances. Whether they are taking place in an event HGMA is hosting or are being invited to represent the organization, the Performance Division is where these students demonstrate their skills on stage. Within this program are the HG Youth Choir and the HG Drumline ensembles. Leading industry artists who have worked with our Performance students include Patrice Rushen, Take 6, Tia Fuller, and Dr. Teresa Hairston.

The new Library Division, which is currently in the works, will house an extensive array of Black music and pieces of literature on the history of Black music. HGMA's work for over 20 years is based on the belief that having a foundation in Black music can lead to a successful musical journey just like (if not better than) a foundation in western, classical music.

Make Them Hear You, a concert benefiting the Hamilton-Garrett Center for Music and Arts, will be Saturday, June 15th at the Berklee Performance Center, 136 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston. Tickets and information are at hamiltongarrett.org.