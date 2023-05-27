Kell Bailey Releases New Album 'EVIDENCE'

Gospel music artist Kell Bailey released his highly anticipated album "Evidence" on May 26th. The album showcases Kell's versatility as a producer, singer, and songwriter, and is a testament to his passion for the Gospel. Upon release, the album raced to #3 on the US iTunes Gospel Albums chart. The album features guest appearances from several notable artists, including Top 3 Billboard-charting Gospel artist, Chris Bender.

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Kell Bailey has been playing the keyboard since he was six years old. His roots in the rich culture of the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Organization, where he played at Calvary Outreach Revival Center, have influenced his music and driven his passion for Gospel music. Kell's talent was recognized early in his life, and at the age of 15, he was invited to play for the University of Virginia Gospel Choir.

Kell's debut EP "Take Your Place" hit #9 on the Gospel iTunes Charts in 2019, launching him onto the national stage. He continued to make waves in the industry, as his album "Freedom Is Here" reached #14 on the Gospel iTunes Charts in 2020 as an independent artist. The first single from "Evidence," called "Faithful God," is an instant hit, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

Stream the album here:

https://open.spotify.com/album/2LMohEurZK8TLC23IgqQVI

"Evidence" showcases Kell's incredible talent as a musician and songwriter. With his unique blend of contemporary Gospel and soulful melodies, the album is sure to be a hit with fans of all ages. "Evidence" is a testament to Kell's unwavering faith, and the album is his way of expressing his gratitude and spreading joy through his music.

Bailey says, "The greatest drive in my musical journey is my belief that God placed me here on earth to help and serve others, and music is the avenue used to fulfill that purpose in this season."

To learn more about Kell Bailey and his music, visit his website at https://mkbaileymusic.com/.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Central Virginia? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.