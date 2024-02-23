Handel And Haydn Society Presents Beethoven Ninth 200 Years After Iconic Symphony's Debut

The Handel and Haydn Society welcomes world-renowned conductor Raphaël Pichon to lead Beethoven's greatest masterpiece, his Symphony No. 9 with its famed “Ode to Joy” finale, on the 200th anniversary of its first performance.

Performed on period instruments Beethoven wrote for, H+H's concerts promise to restore the freshness and vibrancy of the very first performance. Founder of the celebrated ensemble Pygmalion and an expert in historically informed performance, the Grammy Award-winning French conductor will lead the H+H Orchestra and Chorus and members of the H+H Youth Choruses Chamber Choir in Beethoven's iconic celebration of life, his Ninth Symphony, March 15 + 16, 2024 at Symphony Hall. The performances will feature four soloists making their H+H debut, soprano Adriana González, mezzo-soprano Emily D'Angelo, bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen and tenor Matthew Newlin. Tickets are on sale now at HandelandHaydn.org.

Pichon is a rising star on the world stage. He received his first musical training in the choir of the Petits Chanteurs de Versailles, then studied violin and piano at the Conservatory of Versailles and later in Paris at the Paris Conservatory. Pichon specializes in leading historically informed orchestras like H+H, exploring Baroque and Classical music as the composers originally intended on the instruments available to artists when the works were written. He has won a Grammy Award, multiple Gramophones, and is considered one of the most in-demand conductors working today.

“Pichon has proved he is a master at guiding the orchestra and chorus through these beautiful works with passion and vibrancy, allowing 200-year-old music to seem fresh and new,” David Snead, Philip and Marjorie Gerdine President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. “Thanks to the dedication, knowledge and world class talent of orchestra and chorus, this will be Beethoven on period instruments, as Beethoven intended.”

Adriana González is one of the most promising singers of her generation. Born in Guatemala in 1991, González has performed at the Opéra National de Paris, Dutch National Opera, Grand Théâtre du Genève, and more. She has won First Prize at the Otto Edelmann Singing Competition in Vienna and the Prize of the Teatro Real in Madrid.

Emily D'Angelo has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting and critically acclaimed artists of her generation. The mezzo-soprano is the first and only vocalist to have been presented with the Leonard Bernstein Award from the Schleswig Holstein Festival. The Canadian is also a JUNO and Gramophone award winner.

American bass-baritone Kyle Ketelsen is in regular demand by the world's leading opera houses and orchestras for his vibrant stage presence and distinctive vocalism. He performs regularly at the Metropolitan Opera House and has worked with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and Opéra National de Paris.

Tenor Matthew Newlin has been a member of the ensemble at Deutsche Oper Berlin since 2013, where he regularly performs such leading roles as Tamino, Don Jose, Alfredo, and Count Almaviva. He enjoys an international career, performing in major theatres across Europe, and can be heard in recordings of Handel's Semele and Samson. Matthew's versatile singing, excellent musicianship, and natural stagecraft affords him success in a wide range of repertoire, from the Baroque to the Modern.

Individual tickets and subscription packages are still available with access to the best seats at great savings and may be purchased by calling 617-262.1815 or visiting .

About the Handel and Haydn Society

Boston's Grammy-winning Handel and Haydn Society is dedicated to performing Baroque and Classical music with a freshness, a vitality, and a creativity that inspires all ages. H+H has been captivating audiences for 209 consecutive seasons (the most of any performing arts organization in the United States). Today, H+H's Orchestra and Chorus delight more than 50,000 listeners annually with a nine-week subscription series at Boston Symphony Hall and other leading venues. Through the Karen S. and George D. Levy Education Program, H+H supports seven youth choirs of singers in grades 2-12 and provides thousands of complimentary tickets to students and communities throughout Boston, ensuring the joy of music is accessible to all. H+H's numerous free community concerts include an annual commemoration of the original 1863 Emancipation Proclamation concert on December 31. H+H has released 16 CDs on the Coro label and has toured nationally and internationally. In all these ways, H+H fulfills its mission to inspire the intellect, touch the heart, elevate the soul, and connect us with our shared humanity through transformative experiences with Baroque and Classical music.