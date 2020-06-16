Grandin Theatre Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Grandin Theatre has announced that it is closing down until further notice, due to the health crisis.

The theatre posted a statement, saying "As school -systems, local governments, sporting events, and mass gatherings continue to be postponed or cancelled, we feel it is our obligation to the public at large to follow line and encourage everyone to limit their public interaction."

"We will reassess the pandemic situation and its implications on the Roanoke Region and decide to either re-open or extend our self-closure based on revised data and other community organization reporting."

Read the full statement below:

To all patrons, guests, staff, neighbors, partners, vendors and friends of the Grandin Theatre Foundation:

Due to growing concerns regarding the spread and proliferation of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Grandin Theatre Foundation will be closing down until further notice. As school -systems, local governments, sporting events, and mass gatherings continue to be postponed or cancelled, we feel it is our obligation to the public at large to follow line and encourage everyone to limit their public interaction.

We will reassess the pandemic situation and its implications on the Roanoke Region and decide to either re-open or extend our self-closure based on revised data and other community organization reporting.

To all of you, thank you for your ongoing support of this remarkable facility, Roanoke's oldest arts and cultural organization. We encourage you be safe and follow health organization guidelines, be sanitary, limit interaction, and report yourself if you are symptomatic.

Thank you and we look forward to seeing you all soon.

Best,

Ian M. Fortier

Executive Director

Grandin Theatre Foundation

