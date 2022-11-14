Generic Theater to Present Regional Premiere Of THE EFFECT This Month

Generic Theater will continue its 42nd season with The Effect, an award-winning drama written by Lucy Prebble. Trey DelPo directs this regional premiere, running weekends November 18th through December 4th at Generic Theater, Norfolk, Virginia's literal underground theater located in the basement of Chrysler Hall.

In The Effect, romance blossoms during an experimental drug trial. Connie and Tristan have palpable chemistry, but is it love or a side effect of a new antidepressant? And what are the effects on Lorna and Toby, doctors overseeing the clinical trial who have their own complicated relational past? This clever drama raises provocative questions about the experience of depression, the limits of medication, the ethical consequences of neuroscience, and the complexities of human relationships.

Director Trey DelPo relishes the opportunity to showcase the complexity of love. "The Effect is a love story - a love story with a lot of weird, funny, and sometimes sudden twists and turns, but ultimately that's what love is. When you have it, you feel special, and happy, and sad, and every emotion in between."

Generic Theater's production of The Effect features Destiny Deater as Connie Hall, TréVeon Porchia as Tristan Frey, Kathy Strouse as Dr. Lorna James, and Matt Gilbert as Dr. Toby Sealey. "The cast is uniformly strong," says DelPo, "from the first readthrough, it was clear that each actor understood their character. It's been a privilege working with each of them and I know the audience will be transfixed as Destiny, TréVeon, Kathy, and Matt bring this story to the stage."

DelPo encourages patrons to come out for the show. "While the content of The Effect might hit some really heavy moments, if you love the idea of love, this story is for you."

The Effect premiered in 2012 at The National Theatre in London and won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play. Prebble is also the author of ENRON, which Generic Theater performed in 2011, and she currently serves as Co-Executive Producer and writer on HBO's Succession.

The Effect runs weekends from November 18th through December 4th. Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 8:00pm and Sunday performances are at 2:30pm. Generic's black-box theater is located in the basement of Chrysler Hall in Norfolk, Virginia. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 same day, with discounts for military, senior, and student patrons, and can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209337®id=119&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.generictheater.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

About Generic Theater

Generic Theater is Norfolk, Virginia's literal underground theater, located in the basement of Chrysler Hall. Since 1981, Generic Theater has been the area's "Off-Broadway" playhouse, producing plays and public programs that challenge and delight audiences, take risks, and are unlikely to be seen anywhere else. Generic Theater is committed to innovative productions of contemporary works, new plays, and reinterpretations of the classics. We explore issues of importance to our diverse community via provocative works and collaborative partnerships. We provide experienced artists and technicians space to craft great theater while also seeking to nurture and develop new talent in Hampton Roads. Learn more at GenericTheater.org or @GenericTheater on Facebook and Instagram.