Firehouse Will Remount Chandler Hubbard's ANIMAL CONTROL

Chandler Hubbard's ANIMAL CONTROL Firehouse Theatre is pleased to announce that it will remount Chandler Hubbard's new play ANIMAL CONTROL for nine performances from July 3 thru July 27, 2019.



The remount features a rewritten script and two new performers. The rewrites are part of the continuing development of the new play and are based on lessons that Hubbard learned from the original run of twelve performances in April/May, 2019. The two new performers are Stevie Rice in the role of Dan Stanley (originally played by Arik Cullen) and Margarette Joyner in the role of Patty Smith (originally played by Lucretia Marie Anderson). The recasting was required because the two original performers had prior commitments that conflicted with the remount schedule.



According to Hubbard, the value of this remount is that "an artist's work is never truly done. Sharing one's 'baby' with the world is a process both heartwarming and heart-palpitating, especially when the baby is still growing and changing and learning. To be able to collaborate with so many talented people is a true honor. As a new playwright, I couldn't be happier with the journey this show has taken, and the next baby steps it is beginning to take."



ANIMAL CONTROL is set in the manager's office of the Carson County Pound as Kim Hawkins tries to cope with the unexpected and mounting fallout from a complaint about a pit bull terrorizing a dog park. Hubbard says, "ANIMAL CONTROL is about denying similarities and obeying differences. It's about power and insecurity, mercy and justice, confinement and isolation. And, goddamn it, it's about compassion."



Performers:

Donna Marie Miller - Kim Hawkins

Adam Turck - Marc Hanson

Journey Entzminger - Corinne Lowell

Stevie Rice - Dan Stanley

Margarette Joyner - Patty Smith



Production Team:

Joel Bassin - Director

Phil Hayes - Set Designer

Niomi Kaiser - Costume Designer

Andrew Bonniwell - Lighting Designer

Ryan Dygert - Sound Designer

Cailin Lindsay - Stage Manager



Performance Schedule:

Wed, July 3 @ 7:30pm

Fri, July 5 @ 7:30pm

Sat, July 6 @ 7:30pm

Fri, July 19 @ 7:30pm

Sat, July 20 @ 7:30pm

Sun, July 21 @ 4pm

Thu, July 25 @ 7:30pm

Fri, July 26 @ 7:30pm

Sat, July 27 @ 7:30pm



Tickets:

$35 general admission/$25 military/$15 students

firehousetheatre.org





