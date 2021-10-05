Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The collection includes curated/edited video clips from the theatre's recent world premiere production from August 2021.

Oct. 5, 2021  

Firehouse Theatre Launches Third NFT Collection Of Live Performance

Firehouse Theatre has launched its third limited collection of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) on OpenSea.com.

The collection includes curated/edited video clips from the theatre's recent world premiere production from August, 2021 of Chris Gavaler's THE ZOMBIE LIFE. The ZOMBIE LIFE NFT collection joins Firehouse's two other collections from Oscar Wilde's THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY, adapted by Shirley Kagan and Billy Christopher Maupin, and Andrew Gall's WALLED IN, from Henry David Thoreau's Walden.

The Firehouse NFT collections can be viewed and bid on at https:/opensea.io/firehousetheatre.

THE ZOMBIE LIFE is performed as a self-help seminar for humans seeking conversion, conducted by a therapist who offers a unique remedy for life's hardships. The therapist's assistants have completed the conversion process and provide testimonials on its efficacy. As the seminar unfolds the therapist's assistants begin to verge off script, which is not unexpected when working with zombies. The guiding ideas of the seminar are:

The Zombie Life: A Seminar for Humans Seeking Conversion:

We know life is hard. When you are ready to stop searching for meaning and leave the pain behind, we are ready to help. (1) Zombies have no responsibilities; (2) Zombies feel no guilt, shame, or emotional pain of any kind; (3) Zombies don't plan for the future; (4) Zombies are never judgmental, petty, jealous, or hypocritical; (5) Zombies are free of racism, sexism, and all other forms of prejudice and bigotry; (6) Zombies form no governments, run no businesses, consume no natural resources, and cause no harm to their environments; and (7) Zombies are never uncertain. They never second guess. They have no regrets.

For more information about Firehouse Theatre and NFTs please go to https://www.firehousetheatre.org/.


