DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Virginia Stage Company has announced the opening of its production of Dial M for Murder. Performances run January 24 - February 11.

Patrons of Virginia Stage Company will be transported to the elegant and mysterious world of Frederick Knott's renowned play. Set against the backdrop of London in the 1950s, Dial M for Murder follows the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player who devises a cunning plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. What unfolds is a web of deceit, betrayal, and unexpected twists that will keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

American Theatre magazine notes that Dial ‘M’ for Murder is one of the Top 10 most-produced shows of the 2023-2024 season, but Virginia Stage Company is the only theatre using the original Frederick Knott script. Learn more here.

The cast of Dial M for Murder features a stellar lineup of seasoned actors, including Michelle Liu Coughlin as Margot Wendice, Joe Delafield as Max Halliday, Daniel Domingues, Jr. as Tony Wendice, Steve Pacek as Captain Lesgate, and Jan Neuberger as Inspector Hubbard. Under the direction of Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps, The Hound of the Baskervilles), this talented ensemble brings the characters to life with depth and nuance, ensuring an immersive and engaging theatrical experience.

Virginia Stage Company's Producing Artistic Director, Tom Quaintance, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming production, stating, “I’m thrilled that Mark Shanahan is at the helm of Dial ‘M’ for Murder. His belief that mystery and comedy are close cousins grants him a deft touch building tension in scenes. He knows what’s important in a story and how to establish a relationship between actor and audience.”

Tickets are currently on sale by either visiting www.vastage.org or by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm.