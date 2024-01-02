DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Performances run January 24 - February 11.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo 3 DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January

DIAL M FOR MURDER Comes to the Virginia Stage Company This Month

Virginia Stage Company has announced the opening of its  production of Dial M for Murder. Performances run January 24 - February 11.

Patrons of Virginia Stage Company will be transported to the elegant and mysterious world of Frederick Knott's renowned play. Set against the backdrop of London in the 1950s, Dial M for Murder follows the story of Tony Wendice, a retired professional tennis player who devises a cunning plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. What unfolds is a web of deceit, betrayal, and unexpected twists that will keep theatergoers on the edge of their seats from beginning to end.

American Theatre magazine notes that Dial ‘M’ for Murder is one of the Top 10 most-produced shows of the 2023-2024 season, but Virginia Stage Company is the only theatre using the original Frederick Knott script.  Learn more here.

The cast of Dial M for Murder features a stellar lineup of seasoned actors, including Michelle Liu Coughlin as Margot Wendice, Joe Delafield as Max Halliday,  Daniel Domingues, Jr. as Tony Wendice, Steve Pacek as Captain Lesgate, and Jan Neuberger as Inspector Hubbard. Under the direction of Mark Shanahan (The 39 Steps, The Hound of the Baskervilles), this talented ensemble brings the characters to life with depth and nuance, ensuring an immersive and engaging theatrical experience.

Virginia Stage Company's Producing Artistic Director, Tom Quaintance, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming production, stating, “I’m thrilled that Mark Shanahan is at the helm of Dial ‘M’ for Murder. His belief that mystery and comedy are close cousins grants him a deft touch building tension in scenes. He knows what’s important in a story and how to establish a relationship between actor and audience.” 

Tickets are currently on sale by either visiting www.vastage.org or by calling the Box Office at (757) 627-1234 Monday through Friday from 10am - 5pm.  




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January Photo
DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January

More than 9 million spectators have experienced DRUM TAO across the world - now come celebrate their 30th anniversary at the Sandler Center! Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; 42ND STREET, 12 ANGRY MEN, Riverside Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Central Virginia Awards; 42ND STREET, 12 ANGRY MEN, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall Photo
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine returns to Mechanics Hall. Don't miss their first appearance since February 2020.

More Hot Stories For You

DRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in JanuaryDRUM TAO Comes to the Sandler Center in January
The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics HallThe National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine to Return to Mechanics Hall
Photos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing ArtsPhotos: First Look At THE SECRET GARDEN At Sandler Center for the Performing Arts
Music Worcester Presents Andrew Armstrong, Kevin Zhu, And Jan Vogler In An Evening Of Chamber Music, January 24Music Worcester Presents Andrew Armstrong, Kevin Zhu, And Jan Vogler In An Evening Of Chamber Music, January 24

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
Blues for an Alabama Sky in Central Virginia Blues for an Alabama Sky
Virginia Stage Company (4/17-5/05)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central Virginia Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ferguson Center for the Arts [Concert Hall] (4/09-4/09)
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced in Central Virginia Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
The Outsider in Central Virginia The Outsider
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (5/17-6/09)
But Why Bump Off Barnaby? in Central Virginia But Why Bump Off Barnaby?
Little Theatre of Norfolk (1/12-1/28)
The Wizard of Oz in Central Virginia The Wizard of Oz
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (5/22-7/14)
They're Playing Our Song in Central Virginia They're Playing Our Song
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (4/03-5/12)
Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers in Central Virginia Clue On Stage: Staring Sally Struthers
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-9/08)
Jersey Boys in Central Virginia Jersey Boys
Riverside Center for the Performing Arts (1/17-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You