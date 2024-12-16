Creative Cauldron Welcomes in the New Year with Annual PASSPORT MUSIC FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Creative Cauldron's popular “Passport Music Festival” concert series is back again for the 14th year. The festival features music from some of the most talented and diverse musicians in the DMV and beyond!

The Series is curated by Wammy Award-winning artists Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau. Launching on January 10 and running through February 1, 2025, the series highlights folk, Latin, jazz, soul, blues, and world music, with many fusion bands that blend musical styles. The “Passport Music Festival” is sponsored by Ken Trotter, JD Realtor TTR Sotheby's International Realty. Press tickets are available upon request.

Daniela Soledade & Nate Najar in “Love & Bossa Nova”

Friday, Jan 10 at 7:30pm:

Two of the leading lights of bossa nova, what a treat! Florida based duo Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar, create an enchanting soundscape of irresistible Brazilian rhythms to pay homage to the late great Bossa Nova jazz musician Charlie Byrd. Born and raised in Rio de Janeiro, Soledade's family roots are steeped in Bossa Nova's inception. Her grandfather, Paulo Soledade composed with renowned Bossa Nova founders Antônio Carlos Jobim, Vinicius de Moraes, and others. Guitarist Nate Najar has a string of gorgeous guitar albums and received the stamp of approval from no less than Byrd's widow who said, "There is no doubt that there is a piece of Charlie's soul in Nate's mind, heart and fingers."

The Kennedys

Saturday, Jan 11 at 7:30pm:

DC's legendary folk-pop duo, featuring Pete & Maura Kennedy, return from New York City for one special show. After years of touring and performing with Nanci Griffith, their music is as uplifting as ever. The Kennedys have become Creative Cauldron favorites. It's a pleasure to welcome back Maura and Pete.

“Celebrating Simon & Garfunkel” presented by Newmyer Flyer

Sunday, Jan 12 at 2:00pm & 7:30pm:

The most successful music duo of all time, and for many "the sound of the 1960's". Achingly beautiful songs and vocal harmonies to soothe the soul on songs like 'Mrs Robinson', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound', 'The Sound Of Silence' and many more! Presented by Newmyer Flyer with Kipyn Martin, Heather Lloyd, Mark & Tom Lofgren, Thomas Fridrich & Ron Newmyer.

Cecily in “Soul Music for a Better World”

Friday, Jan 17 at 7:30pm:

DC's soul songstress conjures dreams of a better world through her original compositions and a repertoire of classics by Donny Hathaway, Phyllis Hyman, The Isley Brothers, Frankie Beverly & Maze, Minnie Ripperton & Stevie Wonder.

Project Locrea

Saturday, Jan 18 at 7:30pm:

Stunning arrangements and musicianship from Passport Music Festival favorites. Led by Yana Nikol (Bulgaria), the band features musicians from Ethiopia, Argentina, China, Brazil and the US, performing a boundary-less, magical fusion of music from around the world.

Shenandoah Run

Sunday, Jan 19 at 2:00pm:

Shenandoah Run is a nine-member folk ensemble from the Washington, DC area. Formed in 2011, the band performs traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music

lovers of all ages. Showcasing the spirited sounds of Americana, along with the occasional country or bluegrass tune, and delivers a rousing mix of music and styles. The members' vocal and instrumental savvy, coupled with a strong desire to keep folk music alive and fresh, are key to the group's success.

DC Great Guitars

Sunday, Jan 19 at 7:30pm:

Three of DC's jazz guitar greats, Jan Knutson, Steve Abshire & Steve Herberman are back again for a night of jazz guitar! Acclaimed musicians in their own right, when they perform together, this trios sparks really start to fly, as they tackle swing, jazz and blues like you've never heard before.

Cathy & Marcy with Chao Tian & Snehesh Neg in “From China to Appalachia”

Saturday, Jan 25 at 7:30pm:

GRAMMY Award winning artists Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer join with Chinese classical hammered dulcimer player Chao Tian, combining music from China to Appalachia and beyond. Instrumentation includes yangqin (Chinese hammered dulcimer), gourd banjo, five-string banjo, ukulele, guitars, dumbek, cello-banjo and mandolin. The trio will be joined by sitar player Snehesh Nag, trained in Hindustani classical music and multi-genre explorer of musical adventure.

RAYMI

Sunday Jan 26 at 2:00pm:

This DC based band led by Juan Cayrampoma brings the hunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while also exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums can have together with the Andes tradition. RAYMI's passion for its roots is reflected in its music and with performances at The Kennedy Center Millennium Stage, Textile Museum, Museum of the American Indian, The Washington National Opera and many others by far, its love for tradition and knowledge can be heard in its sound.

Brad & Ken Kolodner

Sunday, Jan 26 at 7:30pm:

This renowned, dynamic father-son team weave together a captivating soundscape on hammered dulcimer and clawhammer banjo blurring the lines of Old-Time, Bluegrass and American Roots music. They've sculpted their own brand of driving, innovative, tasteful acoustic roots music with a "creative curiosity that lets all listeners know that a passion for traditional music yet thrives in every generation." Ken & Brad will be joined by bassist Alex Lacquement and fiddler/guitarist Rachel Eddy.

Veronneau

Friday, Jan 31 at 7:30pm:

For the closing weekend of Passport to the World, Veronneau celebrates the new Cauldron space with the full band, including long-time friend, violinist Dave Kline. French chanson, bossa nova and acoustic soul from award-winning, multilingual Quebecoise vocalist Lynn Veronneau. 2024 saw the band winning new fans with tours in Spain, France, Portugal and Switzerland, tonight there home at the Cauldron playing favorites and new songs.

Little Red & The Renegades Mardi Gras Passport Finale Party

Saturday, Feb 1 at 7:30pm:

Squeeze Box Rock & Roll, Zydeco, Blues, and New Orleans R&B - high energy grooves from DC's one and only Little Red. Accordion, steel pan, a dynamic rhythm section, and great songs...who could ask for anything more. Little Red were the Kennedy Center's New Years Eve band, and if it's good enough for the Kennedy Center it's good enough for the Cauldron!

Tickets are on sale now, and can be purchased at www.creativecauldron.org or by calling 703- 436-9948.

