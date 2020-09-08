Creative Cauldron Presents Nataly Merezhuk Virtual and Tia Rountree Live

Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission in Falls Church’s Cherry Hill Park.

Creative Cauldron continues the 2020 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series, with the addition of a Virtual Series. Outdoor concerts mandate the wearing of masks, and adherence to social distancing protocols. 22 performances are scheduled featuring a diverse and talented array of performers and bands and a Virtual Concert series with a top-quality recordings broadcast to your home. This Thursday, it's Nataly Merezhuk's violin in virtual concert and outdoors will be legend of stage and music, Tia Rountree on Saturday, September 12. Tickets for outdoor concerts are $30 General Admission in Falls Church's Cherry Hill Park, and virtual concerts can be accessed with a donation of $25 or more, and all concerts run 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm.

This Thursday, September 10th, Nataly Merezhuk, Simone Baron & Lucas Ashby Thursday, will stream at 8pm. One of our biggest selling concerts of the summer! Catch some gypsy, swing, jazz, and more with some of the most talented and versatile musicians in the DMV. Buy a ticket by making a $25 (or more!) donation in support of the project, and Creative Cauldron will send a secure concert link in the receipt. The concert will begin broadcasting at 8:00 PM. Join us on zoom afterwards for a conversation with the musicians.

Saturday, September 12th Tia Rountree returns, last seen at Creative Cauldron in her acclaimed performance as Mother Shaw in Crowns. Tia's cabaret, "Songs that Love You to Life," will be a send up of jazz standards and RnB favorites with Tia's signature joy and gospel-infused voice. Tia is an acclaimed performer also known for her time with the Grammy-nominated a cappella group Sweet Honey in the Rock.

Other performers on the schedule include: Abby Middleton (September 18), Griefcat (September 19, and Alan Naylor in Night at Newcastle (September 26-new time).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You