Creative Cauldron Celebrates the Holidays with Annual Cabaret Series and DRAG THE HALLS Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser

Creative Cauldron’s Annual holiday cabaret series, produced by Associate Artistic Director, Matt Conner, features performances by veterans of past Cauldron performances and cabarets, and some talented newcomers. This series celebrates memories of past holidays and holidays to come through traditional carols, and music from every genre. The Holiday Cabaret Series is sponsored by Art and Frame of Falls Church. The series runs Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from December 5 - 20th. Press tickets are available upon request.

“Drag the Halls: A Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser,” will feature Musical performer Chris Urquiaga as Cara Linda and popular area drag performers: Tula, Evita Peroxide, and Regina Jozet Adams. The event will be held on December 21st at 7:30pm. Drag the Halls'' is sponsored by Melbourne Jenkins, Vincent Hurteau & Steven Henry, Gary Fontaine & O'Sheyla Brown, Alan Savada & Will Stevenson, and Nick Benton. The event will be held on December 21st at 7:30pm.

Stephen Carter-Hicks, Tuesday December 5, 7:30 PM: "Christmas with Stephen Carter-Hicks and His Amazing Musical Family"

Returning to the Cauldron for his fourth Christmas show is Stephen Carter-Hicks, accompanied by Howard Breitbart at the piano, Virgil Night on bass, and percussionist Jeanie Broderick. The evening will take you over the river and through the woods with both secular and sacred Christmas songs and will include stories of Christmases past in DC, on Broadway, and in Las Vegas. From appearances in the Macy's parade as Old King Cole to Christmases on the road with CATS, Beauty and the Beast, and Cirque du Soleil, you will be entertained, amused, and heart-warmed... these are all Stephen Carter-Hicks!

Alan Naylor, Monday December 11, 7:30 PM: "A Holiday Surprise!"

Creative Cauldron's audience knows to expect something for everyone at Alan's cabaret performances. Smiles, laughs, tears, daydreaming, thoughtfulness. This December Alan will be back with more wonderful music and silliness, BUT ALSO to introduce a stunning new artist to the DMV. You won't want to miss them!

Ricky Drummond & Rebecca Ballinger, Tuesday December 12, 7:30 PM: “Frivolidays 2: We’re Back Grinches!”

Last year's Frivolidays cabaret was so much fun, we're making it a holiday tradition! After spending the summer at Creative Cauldron with Audrey: The New Musical and their comedic cabaret, Settled Down, Becca and Ricky are back for a merry little evening of festive parodies, original carols, and a few other acts of comedy.

Jessi Shull, Wednesday December 13th, 7:30 PM: “A Hollywood Holiday”

Join us for a whimsical night of song and dance that calls to mind the nostalgia of Old Hollywood classics. Featuring favorites such as "White Christmas," and "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," leave your worries outside and travel back to a simpler time this holiday season.

Susan Derry, Monday December 18th, 7:30 PM: “Derry & Bright”

Broadway veteran and DC favorite Susan Derry returns to the Cauldron stage with a new version of her iconic solo holiday show. "Derry & Bright" embraces winter's sparkle with unexpected tunes and holiday classics; it sings of family laughs and favorite things and what can happen after a few too many Nutcracker ballets. With magical arrangements by the renowned DC pianist Howard Breitbart, Susan delivers her heartfelt holiday wish-list for all of us wrapped in fabulous singing and her legendary storytelling style. "Derry & Bright" is about the courage to keep making memories, even in the bleak midwinter.

Erin Granfield, Tuesday December 19th, 7:30 PM “Erin Granfield Sings Another Hallelujah!”

Erin Granfield last appeared at Creative Cauldron in the Helen Hayes nominated Ichabod: The Legend of Sleepy Hollow by acclaimed writing team Conner & Smith. With “a voice that envelops and uplifts” (Maryland Theatre Guide), Granfield resurrects her “infectiously festive” 2021 holiday show Erin Granfield Sings Another Hallelujah with some new surprises and special guests. Radiating the joy of the season in this, her sixth cabaret evening produced at Creative Cauldron, the show will feature holiday favorites as well as a few obscure gems, all represented in an eclectic array of musical genres with selections from musical theater to German lieder to alternative rock and many more. From turns in Nevermore to Always…Patsy Cline, from On Air to Into the Woods, Erin is so happy to be back home at Creative Cauldron’s Cay Wiant Theatre collaborating with wonderful music director and pianist Elisa Rosman.

Spyros Koliavasilis, Wednesday December 20th, 7:30 PM “Carols, Lullabies, and Fairytales: An Evening Celebrating Carols and Other Magical Songs and Music of Greece”

In his Creative Cauldron debut, singer and multi-instrumentalist Spyros Koliavasilis, will take you on a musical journey around Greece celebrating beloved songs and carols, known as Kalanta. Enjoy a magical evening embracing traditional folk songs that relay holiday greetings and wishes for prosperity for the household, for love, peace, health, joy, and wealth, as well as wishes for a safe return home for the sea-faring, a plentiful bounty for farmers, and abundance in wine, cheese, milk and honey. With Spyros as your charismatic guide, join us on this musical odyssey, a sojourn across every corner of Greece, where the spirit of Kalanta, those beloved regional carols and other magical songs, take flight. Spyros and his musical companions will traverse the landscapes of Greece with their traditional instruments echoing with the voices of the past and good tidings for the future. With every resonant note and each heartfelt lyric, we will kindle the spirit of the holiday season, honoring beloved customs that resonate through the ages.

Drag The Halls: A Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser, December 21, 7:30 PM:

Cara Lina, Tula, Evita Peroxide, and Regina Jozet Adams are gonna "sleigh" the holidays in Cauldron's drag cabaret! Songs, stories, music and merriment are the top of the ticket in this fun filled drag queen party! Tickets include two drinks, light hors d'oeuvres and desserts to celebrate the season. Funds from the evening will benefit the Juan Febles Fund.​Creative Cauldron created the Juan Febles Fund to honor Juan Febles and Melbourne Jenkins and their longtime support of Creative Cauldron's commitment to education, Bold New Works, and outreach to underserved populations. As well as support of "Artes Para Todos" programs and arts workshops, camps, classes and complimentary performances for underserved children, particularly those attending area Title One Schools. ​