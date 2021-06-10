Charlottesville Opera Announces 43rd Summer Season

Charlottesville Opera has announced its 43rd summer season. The season kicks off with Broadway in the Park at IX Art Park on June 11 and 12. This concert features favorite musical selections from My Fair Lady to Wicked! The concert is 80 minutes with no intermission.

Opera in the Park at IX Art Park will feature iconic operatic moments sung by rising stars of the operatic world on June 17 at 7pm. The concert is 80 minutes with no intermission.

Finally, Puccini's La Bohème at the Charlottesville Pavilion is a visionary production set in 1960's Paris that gives a contemporary perspective to this timeless classic. It runs June 24 and 26 at 8pm. This is an abridged 90-minute production with no intermission.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.charlottesvilleopera.org/.

For 43 years, Charlottesville Opera has produced opera and other musical performances first at Ash Lawn-Highland, and now at the beautifully renovated Paramount Theater in downtown Charlottesville. Charlottesville Opera also provides a wide range of educational programs for youth and adults; professional training for emerging artists and interns; and seeks to enrich the cultural vitality and quality of life in Virginia and the mid-Atlantic region.