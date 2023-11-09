Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

This holiday season is about to get a whole lot more "sparklejollytwinklejingley" with the cast of Mill Mountain Theatre's "Elf the Musical."

Based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit film starring Will Ferrell and James Caan, 'Elf' has quickly become a holiday tradition for many families. For the first time, this production is being presented on Mill Mountain Theatre's Trinkle MainStage.

"Elf the Musical is a holiday spectacle featuring some of your favorite moments from the movies with the glamour of a big Broadway musical." Said Producing Artistic Director, Ginger Poole.

The cast and creative team for "Elf the Musical" have been carefully selected from across the country. Some cast and band members hail from the Roanoke region, and notably, this production includes several alumni from Mill Mountain Theatre who are part of the cast, creative team and band.

Returning to Mill Mountain Theatre to Direct and Choreograph 'Elf' is Héctor Flores Jr. He recently directed the hit musicals 'Matilda the Musical' and 'In The Heights' at Mill Mountain Theatre.

Joining Flores Jr. as an associate director and choreographer is Joe Barros, a New York-based director and choreographer who recently worked with Broadway's 'GIGI,' starring Vanessa Hudgens and Victoria Clark.

Returning to Mill Mountain Theatre are a range of exceptional artists. This ensemble includes Ben Armstrong (Ensemble/Swing), John Baker* (Mr. Greenway/Santa), Ashlinn Blevins (Ensemble/Swing), Drew D'Alessandro (Ensemble), AnnElese Galleo (Ensemble), Calan Johnson (Michael/Ensemble), Jeffrey McGullion* (Walter), Belle McNamara (Ensemble), Jenna Leigh Miller (Deb/Ensemble), James Moledor (Ensemble), Emily Mower (Ensemble), Natalie Thorell (Ensemble), and Jarrett Jay Yoder* (Buddy).

Additionally, the production showcases a group of talented artists new to Mill Mountain, including Idan Bar (Jovie), Rebecca Lee Lerman* (Emily), Griffin Digsby (Manager/Ensemble), Marina Vidal (Ensemble/Dance Captain), and Ash Marie Alina.

The returning band members, each contributing their musical expertise, include Cindy Blevins (Keys), JT Fauber (Drums), Peyton Gentry (Drums), Teresa Hedrick (Reeds), Mike Havens (Guitar/Bass), and Sam Saint Ours (Music Director).

The creative team, combines familiar faces with new additions. Among the returning team members are Ginger Poole (Producing Artistic Director), Héctor Flores Jr. (Director/Choreographer), Erin Markham* (Assistant Stage Manager), Jimmy Ray Ward (Scenic Designer), Jackson Yowell (Props Designer), Marissa Danielle Duricko (Costume Designer), Savannah Woodruff (Sound Designer), Matt Shields (Director of Production), Chloe Riederich (Wardrobe/Staging Assistant), Sydney Poole (Wardrobe), and Mo Riego de Dios (Wardrobe).

Joining the creative team for their MMT debut are Joe Barros (Associate Director/Choreographer), Ashley Raper* (Production Stage Manager), and Brittney Price (Lighting Designer).

*Appearing Courtesy of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

"Elf the Musical" begins performances on November 29th and runs through December 23rd on the Trinkle MainStage, located inside Center in the Square. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at 540-342-5740.

Sponsors and grantors for "Elf the Musical'' include Actors' Equity Association, Avis Construction, Better Sofas, B.J. Preas, Boxwood Lane, Business Solutions Inc., Carolina Connection, Center in the Square, Claytor/Wirt Associates, Davenport & Company, Delta Dental, Dominion Risk Advisors, Elk Hill Advisors, Fire Station One, Freedom First, Frith Anderson and Peake, Friendship Foundation, Gentry Locke Attorneys, Howell's Motor Freight Inc., Jewell Machinery, John H. and Michelle S. Higginbotham Foundation, Lunsford a Trustpoint Company, Marsh McLennan Agency, Mast General Store, Miller Long and Associates, National Endowment for the Arts, Oakey's Funeral Services and Crematory, Parry Restaurant Group, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Roanoke Animal Hospital, Roanoke Gas, Roanoke Valley Orthodontics, Savra Hospitality, Skylina National Bank, Steel Dynamics Inc., The Candy Store, TheRoanokeStar.com, Three Notch'd Brewing Co., Six and Sky Rooftop Grille, Trane Technologies, TXTUR, Universal Health Corporation, Zenbusiness Solutions, and the Virginia Commission for the Arts.