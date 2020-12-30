BWW Feature: SOQUEER PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL at Richmond Triangle Players

Richmond Triangle Players has announced the five winners of its inaugural SoQueer Playwrights Festival. The biennial festival of LBGTQ+ works will begin with "Acute Exposure" by Alice Hakvaag; "Red Wave" by Ty Autry; "Stonewallin'" by Kari Barclay; "Straight Wedding" by k. lyons; and "Talmadge & Ray" by Andy Nagraj and Jonathan Spivey.

With over 90 submissions, the festival continues as the five selected plays go on for a video-on-demand presentation of an excerpt of each, followed by a survey to choose a winner, in conjunction with an adjudication panel. The winner will then undergo a year of development with RTP, including workshops and consultation with local artists and mentorships with theater experts, with an eye toward a full production in 2021 or thereafter.

For more information, contact Philip Crosby, executive director of Richmond Triangle Players, at (804) 342-7665 or crosby@triangle.org.