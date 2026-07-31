BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Will Come to the Harrison Opera House in 2027

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Bluey's Big Play – The Stage Show will bring Australia's favorite family to life in a playful 45‑minute performance packed with music, imagination and big heart. With puppets and the charm of the TV series, performances will take place May 4-5, 2027 at the Harrison Opera House.

Live on stage, audiences will see Bluey, Bingo, Mum (Chilli) and Dad (Bandit) as they embark on a fun live adventure. When Dad is hoping for a quiet afternoon on the bean bag, Bluey and Bingo have other ideas. Using all the games, imagination and ingenuity at their disposal, they set out to get him up and playing along!

This live show has travelled the globe, playing to over 2 million fans across the UK, Ireland, Canada, the US, Europe, Singapore, South Africa and the UAE. Written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, with original music by composer Joff Bush, the show also features the iconic voices of Melanie Zanetti (Mum) and David McCormack (Dad).

Enjoy a heart‑warming, laugh‑out‑loud experience that brings families together through play, imagination and joy. Whether it's your child's first theatre show or a special family outing, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is guaranteed to create memories that last long after the curtain comes down.

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