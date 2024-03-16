5th Wall Theatre Presents RADIANT VERMIN by Philip Ridley

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



When a young couple is offered a free house by a mysterious stranger, it prompts the question: How far would any of us go to get our dream home? Radiant Vermin, a play by Philip Ridley explores that question in a 5th Wall Theatre production that opens March 14 at The Basement in downtown Richmond.

Described as a fast-paced, pitch-black comedy and a provocative satire about the housing market, homelessness and inequality, Radiant Vermin premiered to enthusiastic reviews at the Tobacco Factory Theatre in Bristol and then at London's Soho Theatre with the same cast.

The play, produced by 5th Wall Theatre, runs from March 14 - 30 at The Basement at 300 East Broad Street in downtown Richmond. Show times are Thursday – Saturdays at 7:30, p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $22.

The two-act play is directed by Richmond's own Morrie Piersol (“Glass Menagerie,” 5th Wall Theatre) and features Kaitlin Paige Longoria (“H*itlers Tasters,” New Light Theatre Project) as Jill, and Matt Mitchell (“School for Lies,” Richmond Shakes) as her husband, Ollie. A newcomer to the Richmond stage, Emily Adler, plays two roles: the mysterious Miss Dee and the homeless, Kay.

Radiant Vermin is 5th Wall's second production since the Covid restrictions were lifted. The first, Lonely Planet by Steven Dietz, a co-production with the Firehouse Theatre on the theatre's newly dedicated Carol Piersol Stage, opened to rave reviews.

To order Radiant Vermin tickets, visit the button below.

Photo Credit: Tom Topinka