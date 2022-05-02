1st Stage Announces Critically-Acclaimed THE MAMALOGUES

1st Stage has announced that The Mamalogues will now run through May 15.

In this satirical comedy, three friends share the joys, challenges, and anxieties of being middle class single Black mothers in predominantly white suburbs. The story celebrates motherhood and community while exploring racial profiling on the playground and supporting your kid who is perpetually the Only Black Child (OBC). Follow their journey as they lean in and steer their children from pampers to college while navigating their own road toward retirement.

The cast features Jasmine Brooks, Tamieka Chavis, and Helen Hayes Award winner Deidra LaWan Starnes. The Mamalogues is written by Lisa B. Thompson and directed by Angelisa Gillyard, and the show features scenic design by Johnathan Dahm Robertson, sound design by David Lamont Wilson, costume design by Jeanette Christensen, and lighting design by Eric Pitney, Peter Leibold, and Britney Shemuga.

The Mamalogues will now have three more performances; Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 PM, Friday, May 13 at 8:00 PM, and Sunday, May 15 at 2:00 PM. The show runs approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. The first 20 tickets sold for every show will cost only $20. Thursday evening tickets are $35. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.