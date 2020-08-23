Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Meteor Will Host 'The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre'

Article Pixel

The evening will feature performances by talented emerging artists.

Aug. 23, 2020  
The Meteor Will Host 'The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre'

BOLD Theatre will launch back onto The Meteor stage with a fabulous spectacle of avant-garde musical theatre. Be entertained by a different MC duo each night - come along on all 3 nights for a completely unique experience!

Thursday 3 September - Scot Hall and Julia Booth
Friday 4 September - Courteney Mayall and Nick Wilkinson
Saturday 5 September - Nick Wilkinson and K-M Adams

The evening will feature performances by talented emerging artists Patrick Ward, Alex Pelham-Waerea, Helen Drysdale-Dunn, Hannah Doherty, Jessica Ruck-Nu'u, Sophie Nairn, Creed Fletcher, and Zac Clarke.

Under the direction of the fantastic Kyle Chuen, with musical direction by the wonderful Dr Nick Braae, you'll be treated to songs from Assassins, Heathers, Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Five Years and many more.

Strictly limited 3-night season, so don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the best and boldest musical theatre you are likely to see in Hamilton in 2020! Grab your friends and come prepared to share a very special night of musical theatre, a bottle of wine, a bunch of laughs, and some great company as we celebrate post-lockdown while raising funds for the much-needed Meteor amenities renovation project.

Learn more and book at http://themeteor.co.nz/event/the-bold-experience-a-night-of-musical-theatre/.


Related Articles View More New Zealand Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Ohio Governor DeWine Will Allow Indoor Performing Arts Venues to Reopen Soon
  • Ohio Wesleyan University Announces Plans For the Fall 2020 Semester
  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!