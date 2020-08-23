The Meteor Will Host 'The Bold Experience: A Night of Musical Theatre'

The evening will feature performances by talented emerging artists.

BOLD Theatre will launch back onto The Meteor stage with a fabulous spectacle of avant-garde musical theatre. Be entertained by a different MC duo each night - come along on all 3 nights for a completely unique experience!

Thursday 3 September - Scot Hall and Julia Booth

Friday 4 September - Courteney Mayall and Nick Wilkinson

Saturday 5 September - Nick Wilkinson and K-M Adams

The evening will feature performances by talented emerging artists Patrick Ward, Alex Pelham-Waerea, Helen Drysdale-Dunn, Hannah Doherty, Jessica Ruck-Nu'u, Sophie Nairn, Creed Fletcher, and Zac Clarke.

Under the direction of the fantastic Kyle Chuen, with musical direction by the wonderful Dr Nick Braae, you'll be treated to songs from Assassins, Heathers, Dear Evan Hansen, The Last Five Years and many more.

Strictly limited 3-night season, so don't miss this opportunity to enjoy the best and boldest musical theatre you are likely to see in Hamilton in 2020! Grab your friends and come prepared to share a very special night of musical theatre, a bottle of wine, a bunch of laughs, and some great company as we celebrate post-lockdown while raising funds for the much-needed Meteor amenities renovation project.

Learn more and book at http://themeteor.co.nz/event/the-bold-experience-a-night-of-musical-theatre/.

