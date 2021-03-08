TIME FOR TEA Opens at Dunedin Fringe Festival

In 2002 - A fire devastates Edinburgh's old town, ripping homes apart. A single spark puts fire fighters to the ultimate test.

As Featured on London Live TV and **** Pick of Camden Fringe this is the story of those caught in the blast.

Beginning in La Belle Angele nightclub, the blaze destroys 11 buildings and takes 80 fire crew 52 hours to put out.

The lives of the community passing through Edinburgh's Cowgate twisting narrow lanes are caught by the media.

The show is performed by an outstanding cast - Abbi Douetil (Lord of the Flies, Greenwich Theatre), Merriel Plummer (Linda, Royal Court) and Daniel Grice. Written by a multi award-winning Author Lita Doolan.

When the fire breaks out the challenges of having nowhere to go is faced by three lost residents.

"I keep telling people I'm pregnant to get spare change off them. They say how did you do it, you look about twelve. They know I'm living on lies."

In Time For Tea Lita Doolan shows the power of a raised horizon.

Time for Tea is selected for Stockwell Playhouse Theatre Festival - "Succinct" - Paul Vale of The Stage, "Unnerving" - Two Lasses in London.

The fire leaves a gap which is still waiting to be rebuilt.

This show is free to view at Dunedin Fringe Festival - March 18th - 28th

Previous work by Welsh/Irish writer Lita Doolan include - Storm (Oxford Playhouse) dramatised Air France crash; Looking for Linekers (Hampstead) Divine Prostitutes (Sherman Cymru) and was part of Royal Court Open Court performance. Winner of Oxford Playhouse playwriting competition and Oxford Theatre Company.

TIME FOR TEA