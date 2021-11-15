Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE UNAUTHORISED BIOGRAPHY OF... Comes to the Court Theatre Next Month

pixeltracker

Performances run 8-11 December 2021.

Nov. 15, 2021  
THE UNAUTHORISED BIOGRAPHY OF... Comes to the Court Theatre Next Month

Aotearoa's history books are packed full of unsung heroes and hidden tales that our Court Youth Company are exploring in this brand-new, devised production.

Creating theatre based around their favourite Kiwi figures, our 21 young creatives will perform the completely unauthorised and completely compelling history of...

Performances run 8-11 December 2021.

Tickets

Adult/Senior/Supporter: $25
Group (6+): $20
Children: $15

Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/the-unauthorised-biography-of/.


Related Articles View More New Zealand Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace
Wicked Defy Gravity Vertical Bar Necklace
Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet
Broadway Strong Illustrated Hoodie
Broadway Strong Illustrated Hoodie

More Hot Stories For You