THE UNAUTHORISED BIOGRAPHY OF... Comes to the Court Theatre Next Month

Aotearoa's history books are packed full of unsung heroes and hidden tales that our Court Youth Company are exploring in this brand-new, devised production.

Creating theatre based around their favourite Kiwi figures, our 21 young creatives will perform the completely unauthorised and completely compelling history of...

Performances run 8-11 December 2021.

Tickets

Adult/Senior/Supporter: $25

Group (6+): $20

Children: $15

Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/the-unauthorised-biography-of/.