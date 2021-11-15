THE UNAUTHORISED BIOGRAPHY OF... Comes to the Court Theatre Next Month
Performances run 8-11 December 2021.
Aotearoa's history books are packed full of unsung heroes and hidden tales that our Court Youth Company are exploring in this brand-new, devised production.
Creating theatre based around their favourite Kiwi figures, our 21 young creatives will perform the completely unauthorised and completely compelling history of...
Performances run 8-11 December 2021.
Tickets
Adult/Senior/Supporter: $25
Group (6+): $20
Children: $15
Learn more at https://courttheatre.org.nz/whats-on/the-unauthorised-biography-of/.