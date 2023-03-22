Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STAGE OF BEING Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in April

Performances run 21-22 April.

Mar. 22, 2023  
The New Zealand Dance Company (NZDC) return to the ASB Waterfront Theatre to premiere Stage of Being, a thrilling double bill celebration of choreographic voices from Aotearoa's Sāmoan and Chinese dance makers.

New Zealand-Chinese dance artist Xin Ji and his long-time collaborator, Beijing-based Xiao Chao Wen will explore how society influences our ability to discover and express our authentic selves. With music by Benny Jennings, Made in Them investigates whether or not we get to independently decide who we are, or if agency over our lives is shaped through the systems, people and objects that surround us.

In LittleBits and AddOns, founding NZDC member Tupua Tigafua will open up the world of a picturebook for dance.

Known for his provocative yet uplifting dance theatre, Tigafua is a storyteller who creates worlds that metaphorically express relevant messages to audiences, sharing unique stories of Aotearoa throughout New Zealand and around the world.

A fairy tale for all people and all times, with music composed by David Long, LittleBits and AddOns explores character types that are universally relatable and that give perspectives on the ordinary, the cyclical and the wonder of the human condition.

Stage of Being will share contrasting perspectives of identity, culture and place in a ferocious, graceful, poignant and whimsical double bill that reflects the beauty of our beingness and the diverse artistry represented in New Zealand contemporary dance.




