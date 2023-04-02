Review: THE UNRULY TOURISTS at Bruce Mason

Reviewed by:

Stephen Dallow and Taylor Rogers

Produced by: NZ Opera



Composed by: Luke Di Somma



Libretto by: Livi Reihana and

Amanda Kennedy

Directed by: Thomas De Mallet Burgess

'The Unruly Tourists' was a big step out of the usual comfort zone for NZ Opera

and one that paid off right from the moment of walking into the theatre. Bravo.



The story brings to life the true tale of a group of tourists to hit New Zealand in

2019 in a world where social media and reporters tracked every step of their

journey as they caused mischief and mayhem all over Aotearoa.

I sent a young but very experienced musical theatre practitioner, Taylor, along for

her first taste of Opera and she felt that the moment you walked into the room all

preconceptions of opera go out the window as you are instantly immersed into a

theatre-in-the-round experience. Cabaret-style seating was in place where the

tourists literally come and sit with the audience taking you even more into the

story.



There was a lovely nuance of having the opera played out at Takapuna's Bruce

Mason Centre on the North Shore of Auckland literally a stone's throw from

Takapuna Beach where the story first unfolds.

Told from the perspective of a keen reporter, Manaia, who is on the hunt for the

the best story to grow her career and in doing so ends up inadvertently meeting

these unruly tourists.



When I asked Taylor about cast standouts it was very difficult to get an answer

as everyone performed to such a high standard. For Taylor, though the ensemble

'kiwi's were total winners for her. "They brought multiple and very stereotypical

kiwi roles to life in such an outstanding way but it did make you reflect on what

we look and sound like as New Zealanders' says Taylor.

The show brought together such a mix of talent from across the theatre scene

and it felt like it had a nice hybrid mix of opera and musical comedy, with a cast

of both opera stars, well-known musical theatre-trained performers and some

brand new ones to the professional scene.



One has to mention Jennifer Ward Lealand who played the infamous Margaret

Murphy with her costume and persona feeling like the perfect mix of the mum

from Matilda, with some Hunger Games and Hooville thrown in the mix. "Just

outstanding" says Taylor.



Taylor said the story felt very 'Kiwi', and while that was something to celebrate it

also challenged how hypocritical we can be when we frown on a

group of tourists dumping rubbish however we are often quick to pick up our

phones and film it then pick up the rubbish itself.



Equally, simple things like co-workers being unable to pronounce Manaia's own

name, made you question if we are just as bad as these tourists when it comes

to being welcoming and accepting of our own people, let alone tourists.



There is no question that this was an outstanding production and while the New

Zealand Opera Scene seemed to get up and arms about stepping so far out of

the normal look and feel of Opera, it brought people like Taylor to the Opera for

the first time and who is now very keen to venture into something more traditional

as her curiosity is now in play.



Likewise for young cast members like William Kelly and Marley Grgicevich who

played the mischievous 'Bunnings Hat Kid' it will have opened their eyes to

another world and genre of theatre that they can one day aspire to be making a

career in like the outstanding role models on stage with them.



Well done to NZ Opera on taking a risk and opening a new door to future patrons

and participants.