Review: SCHOOL OF ROCK at Harlequin Theatre

Reviewed by Sharon Fogarty

Based on the Paramount movie written by Mike White, School of Rock chronicles the journey of a down-on-his-luck wannabe rockstar- Dewey Finn- who takes advantage of an opportunity to earn some money by teaching at a prestigious prep school. Realising the limits of his teaching abilities, he combines his love for rock and the children's talents to create his own rock band.

Taking on the iconic role made famous by Jack Black, was Josh Pinho. It is clear that Pinho is vocally at home amongst the rock melodies that this role demands. His vocal range is impressive- growling at its depths and soaring in the falsetto- and is fully matched by the physicality this role demands. The scene where he is describing his vision for the concert is a particular highlight- full of crazy energy, it pushes the audience to laughter and incredulity- it is exhausting just to watch! Pinho should also be commended for approaching the role with enough respect to Black's portrayal to honour the movie buffs in the audience, but also to showcase his own talents. It is hard to believe this is only his second time performing in live theatre.

Complementing Pinho's role, is Nicolette Nes as the uptight and just- Rosalie Mullins. Nes' acting skills have you sold on her character the minute she arrives on stage. Her acting can only be surpassed by her clean and crisp soprano notes that pierce the theatre with such ease, it is a delight to listen to her. In her solo number 'Where does the Rock go' she showcases her range with a low rock growl and powerful stage presence. You cannot help but smile as her character surrenders from being uptight to allowing rock back in her life.

The adult ensemble played multiple roles with ease and their combined harmonies filled the room. Special mention should be made of Jacob Harris and his acting skills in the role of Gabe/Joe. His subtle, yet growing irritation with Pinho's character was natural, believable and very amusing. Ned Schneebly, played by Joshua Williams- was the perfect mix of oppressed boyfriend and closeted rock god, and his connection with both his character and Pinho's character was very natural.

The opening night cast of children was the Hendrix cast- what a talented group of children! Not only do these kids have to sing, dance and act, but they also have to play live on stage! Particular stand outs on this night were Daisy Chasemore (as Summer Hathaway) who epitomised the 'bossy boots/goody two-shoes" role to a tee, Jarvis Harradine (as Freddie) who looked and sounded very at home behind a drum kit, and Johnathan O'Connor (as Lawrence) who's acting was believable and touching and who was always fully engaged when onstage. When the children sang and danced together at the beginning of Act 2 in "Time to Play" it was a particular stand-out moment.

Musical Director Jack Barnard, has created a rock band to be proud of. Every song was on point and played with the passion and fervour that rock demands. Rebecca Ceballos as a choreographer has created a vision of fun, frenetic energy which pumps up both the actors and the audience. The set was simple and effective and utilised well. Special mention to the crew who ensured seamless transitions in what is a very busy show for scene changes. Louise Griffiths has done an amazing job with costuming- particularly in the students' uniforms- with attention to detail being obvious. Robin Lane as director, moonlighted as the lead vocalist for 'No Vacancy' on opening night and looked very comfortable in the role! He has created a great show and assembled an enviable cast to portray his vision.

At times the band seemed to drown the singers and it was difficult to hear some dialogue and singing but this was a minor issue- rock should be loud!

My only regret is that I only got to see one set of children rock out and I believe the other children would rock just as hard, as would the alternate adult roles played by Daniel Chasemore (Dewey) and Charlotte Curry (Rosalie).

It is clear that Harlequin has once again created a show to be proud of; a show that truly has something for everyone - from opera to rock to sweeping ballads to Pat Benatar, everyone can find something to love.

Book here