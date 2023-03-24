Review: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Auckland

"For a reason, for a season and for a lifetime."

Excellent two hander , written and directed by Tanya M. Wheeler, made its world premiere at THE PUMPHOUSE THEATRE on Wednesday 22 March. Sounding very much like authentic conversation, it's a very moving and inspiring narrative about two women who find solace and support through a desire to move forward in their lives.

Elizabeth Tierney is entirely convincing as Lorraine, the tea lady at the school at which Kate (Verity Burgess) becomes a relief/substitute teacher. We can totally identify with her desperation to be MORE - to get out of the dead end existence she feels she's living, with her invalid husband. She's "thick" she says. "No one mistake should cost you your life."

Compassionate Kate, battling her own demons, encourages Lorraine from the get go - she recognises her desire to move forward and feel less trapped. "Sometimes life can be unbearable cruel. They don't have to hit you to hurt you." Education (through literary studies) creates ignition - and friendship develops through the chat, the sharing of real life experiences, the jokes, their sex lives, their disappointments, unexpected wise words and their joy. "Sometimes saying things out loud helps, it takes the sting out of the bad stuff". Lorraine helps Kate just as much as Kate supports Lorraine.

Convincing voice overs as the husbands from Ian Harvey and Carl Drake. Congratulations to the creative team (Erika Schaab-Farrant, Katie Peacock, Geoff and Gareth Evans, Tracey Oliver, Nemo Burkhard) who skillfully work together with the cast to present a powerful production which resonates with many in the audience. This is a moving story of friendship "for a reason, for a season and for a lifetime." The show runs for only four nights in Auckland, at the Pumphouse Theatre til Saturday 25th

by Glenda Pearce