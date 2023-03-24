Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Auckland

A very moving and inspiring narrative about two women who find solace and support through a desire to move forward in their lives.

Mar. 24, 2023  

"For a reason, for a season and for a lifetime."

Excellent two hander , written and directed by Tanya M. Wheeler, made its world premiere at THE PUMPHOUSE THEATRE on Wednesday 22 March. Sounding very much like authentic conversation, it's a very moving and inspiring narrative about two women who find solace and support through a desire to move forward in their lives.

Elizabeth Tierney is entirely convincing as Lorraine, the tea lady at the school at which Kate (Verity Burgess) becomes a relief/substitute teacher. We can totally identify with her desperation to be MORE - to get out of the dead end existence she feels she's living, with her invalid husband. She's "thick" she says. "No one mistake should cost you your life."

Compassionate Kate, battling her own demons, encourages Lorraine from the get go - she recognises her desire to move forward and feel less trapped. "Sometimes life can be unbearable cruel. They don't have to hit you to hurt you." Education (through literary studies) creates ignition - and friendship develops through the chat, the sharing of real life experiences, the jokes, their sex lives, their disappointments, unexpected wise words and their joy. "Sometimes saying things out loud helps, it takes the sting out of the bad stuff". Lorraine helps Kate just as much as Kate supports Lorraine.

Convincing voice overs as the husbands from Ian Harvey and Carl Drake. Congratulations to the creative team (Erika Schaab-Farrant, Katie Peacock, Geoff and Gareth Evans, Tracey Oliver, Nemo Burkhard) who skillfully work together with the cast to present a powerful production which resonates with many in the audience. This is a moving story of friendship "for a reason, for a season and for a lifetime." The show runs for only four nights in Auckland, at the Pumphouse Theatre til Saturday 25th

From This Author - Glenda Pearce

Glenda Pearce is a  professional speaker on # dynamic speaking #bodyworks #body communication # effective communication . She is also a specialist professional effective speaking coac... (read more about this author)


March 24, 2023

Excellent two hander , written and directed by Tanya M. Wheeler, made its world premiere at THE PUMPHOUSE THEATRE on Wednesday 22 March. Sounding very much like authentic conversation, it's a very moving and inspiring narrative about two women who find solace and support through a desire to move forward in their lives.
Review: HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade at Howick Little TheatreReview: HOME, I'M DARLING by Laura Wade at Howick Little Theatre
March 2, 2023

What did our critic think of HOME, I'M DARLING at Howick Little Theatre? Imaginatively directed with an eye for detail by Carleena Walsh, this award-winning play is thought-provoking and effectively executed by a very talented cast and creative team. Winner of the 2019 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, the play was first performed in 2018 by A Theatr Clwyd and the National Theatre, London. But don't be fooled by its comic disguise, this is a play which will not only entertain, it will also make you think.
Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, TakapundPreview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund
February 10, 2023

MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE is coming to at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund. Written and directed by Tanya Wheeler, this is her third play and it is debuting at The Pumphouse March 22-26.
Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside TheatreReview: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre
February 9, 2023

What did our critic think of 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre?
Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse TheatreReview: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre?
