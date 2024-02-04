Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Lower Hutt Little Theatre

Touring NZ in February - March 2024.

By: Feb. 04, 2024

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat was the first musical I ever went to and as such holds a special place in my heart where my love for musical theatre began. 
I was very curious to see New Stage Productions touring offering of this show. 

Expectations were not especially high, however the ticket price indicated that it should fall between a professional production and a very good amateur production. Sadly it fell well short of either in almost every aspect. 

Unfortunately, there were no programmes on offer so I can name only one of the cast members and the others I will refer to by the character they played. 

Chris Gordon played the titular role. He has a great Joseph look, a lovely voice, and was by far the shining light of this production. 

Many of the other principals struggled with their roles in terms of vocal range and/or diction. 

The children’s choir were onstage the entire show and they sang well. Really nice to see local children be given an opportunity to be on the stage and it was a special moment to see their faces light up at the bows as they took in the audience's appreciation. 
I also thought the men’s and women’s ensemble sang well overall. 

Choreography was inexact in execution with a number of performers struggling with the steps or movement they were being asked to do and some out of sync. 

Costuming for the most part was pretty good. I especially liked the Pharaohs costume replete with his sparkly blue shoes (not suede) as he belted out his Elvis-like number with gusto. He gave a good performance. 

Sound was a bit muted and balance was off with some of the principals not able to be heard over the chorus. 

The set was very sparse, relying mainly on costuming to set the scene and to be frank I expected more of a touring production. 

Ultimately the audience reaction is what matters and most seemed to enjoy this uneven production.

This show now tours to Christchurch, Dunedin and Palmerston North.

I wish them well.




Interview: Ewen Coleman a QSM Recipient for services to Theatre
