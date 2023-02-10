Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund

Coming shortly to THE PUMPHOUSE, TAKAPUNA

Written and directed by Tanya Wheeler, this is her third play and it is debuting at The Pumphouse March 22-26 (evening and matinee performances). It is a two-hander based on true events of the writer's life. It is a heartwarming story about two strangers who have nothing in common who become friends through accidental tutoring and the shared experience of struggles at home. Tanya was once a teacher, which is where the story came from for the play - tutoring a 44 year old woman in the UK.

The staging is simple but builds in unconscious layers and symbolism. Amazing costume designer, Erika Schaab-Farrant, is designing costumes with seasons to reflect the passing of the 'year' with Lorraine. Experienced professional actresses Elizabeth Tierney (as Lorraine) and Verity Burgess (as Kate) bring the characters to life.

Tanya Wheeler writes for both stage and screen. Her first play was a stage adaptation of Jane Austen's PERSUASION at The Pumphouse in 2017. Her second was an award-winning short stageplay, IT HAPPENS TO A LOT OF PEOPLE, with Courtney Eggleton in the lead.

Schools on the North Shore might like to attend the two matinees with Q&A sessions afterwards - on Wed 22 and Fri 24 March. Drama and English students can ask questions about the play - talking with writer/director and the two actors.

Tickets at the www.Pumphouse.co.nz or 09 489 8360