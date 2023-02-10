Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund

Preview: MY YEAR WITH LORRAINE at Pumphouse Theatre, Takapund

It is a heartwarming story about two strangers who have nothing in common who become friends through accidental tutoring.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Coming shortly to THE PUMPHOUSE, TAKAPUNA

Written and directed by Tanya Wheeler, this is her third play and it is debuting at The Pumphouse March 22-26 (evening and matinee performances). It is a two-hander based on true events of the writer's life. It is a heartwarming story about two strangers who have nothing in common who become friends through accidental tutoring and the shared experience of struggles at home. Tanya was once a teacher, which is where the story came from for the play - tutoring a 44 year old woman in the UK.

The staging is simple but builds in unconscious layers and symbolism. Amazing costume designer, Erika Schaab-Farrant, is designing costumes with seasons to reflect the passing of the 'year' with Lorraine. Experienced professional actresses Elizabeth Tierney (as Lorraine) and Verity Burgess (as Kate) bring the characters to life.

Tanya Wheeler writes for both stage and screen. Her first play was a stage adaptation of Jane Austen's PERSUASION at The Pumphouse in 2017. Her second was an award-winning short stageplay, IT HAPPENS TO A LOT OF PEOPLE, with Courtney Eggleton in the lead.

Schools on the North Shore might like to attend the two matinees with Q&A sessions afterwards - on Wed 22 and Fri 24 March. Drama and English students can ask questions about the play - talking with writer/director and the two actors.

Tickets at the www.Pumphouse.co.nz or 09 489 8360




Review: THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre Photo
Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre
What did our critic think of 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre?
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Week Photo
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre Next Week
THE HEARTBREAK CHOIR comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre next week. Performances run 14 February - 4 March.
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March Photo
SANDSONG Comes to ASB Waterfront Theatre in March
SandSong is a powerful, deeply moving story, drawing on stories, knowledge and memories of past to create a new narrative for Indigenous futures.
Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre Photo
Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
What did our critic think of ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre?

From This Author - Glenda Pearce

Glenda Pearce is a  professional speaker on # dynamic speaking #bodyworks #body communication # effective communication . She is also a specialist professional effective speaking coac... (read more about this author)


Review: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside TheatreReview: 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre
February 9, 2023

What did our critic think of 'THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR' BY WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE at Shoreside Theatre?
Review: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse TheatreReview: ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre
January 24, 2023

What did our critic think of ANTHONY AND CLEOPATRA at Shoreside Theatre, Pumphouse Theatre?
Review: DI AND VIV AND ROSE at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, AucklandReview: DI AND VIV AND ROSE at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland
November 13, 2022

What did our critic think of DI AND VIV AND ROSE at THE PUMPHOUSE Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland?Don't we all hunger for human connection? Love? Support? Laughter?  Directed superbly, with exquisite attention to detail, by Stephanie McKellar- Smith, the action of this emotionally-charged play centres on the powerful bond between three women. The cast  (Lisa Chappell, Eilish Moran, Jodie Dorday) is exceptional and there isn’t a moment when we are not captivated. Enacted with psychological, physical and emotional truth - faces, voices and movement ensure that right from the outset, we have a clear indication of the personality, values, attitudes and ambitions of the three “girls”.  The 1980s was indeed a time of shift
Review: THE WHALE RIDER at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, AucklandReview: THE WHALE RIDER at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland
September 25, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WHALE RIDER at The Pumphouse Theatre, Takapuna, Auckland?
Review: THE WASP at Q Theatre, AucklandReview: THE WASP at Q Theatre, Auckland
September 18, 2022

What did our critic think of THE WASP at Q Theatre, Auckland?
share