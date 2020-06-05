New Zealand Symphony Orchestra Will Stream Performance of Beethoven's 5th Symphony

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New Zealand Symphony Orchestra will stream a performance of Beethoven's 5th Symphony.

The concert is set to stream on June 10 at 3:30am.

The orchestra, with Principal Conductor in Residence Hamish McKeich, return to the stage for the performance of the iconic piece.

Other concerts now available include the Johann Sebastian Bach series Sei Solo, Ryman Healthcare Presents Discovering Beethoven, the Shed Series concerts Heritage and Speed, and Play Our Part, featuring NZSO players and international guests performing in their homes.

On 24 June legendary New Zealand pianist Diedre Irons will join the Orchestra on stage for a live-streamed performance of Beethoven's beloved Emperor Piano Concerto.

Each concert will premiere at live.nzso.co.nz via smart TV, mobile phone, tablet or computer.

