JERSEY BOYS Extended Due To Popular Demand

Due to popular demand, The Court Theatre's season of Jersey Boys has been extended and will now run until 30 January 2021.

Telling the story of Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, this high-energy musical has taken Canterbury by storm, with 76% of performances already sold-out - and tickets in high demand for the rest of the season.

Starring internationally renowned Rocky Horror Show star Kristian Lavercombe as Frankie Valli, this sensational summer musical has been described as "a thrilling musical journey" by The Press.

"We've been overwhelmed by the positive response to our season of Jersey Boys," says The Court's Chief Executive Barbara George. "It shows how deeply our community has missed the arts - and why live theatre is so important to Aotearoa."

Having already received over 7,500 audience members in just the first three weeks, The Court Theatre is thrilled to be extending their season, with Jersey Boys now running until Saturday 30 January 2021.

"No further extensions can be made," adds George, "so get in quick to book the final seats!"

