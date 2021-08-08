BWW Review: 'SPIDER'S WEB' at Dolphin Theatre

Enter Your Article Text Here by Glenda Pearce

"Spider's Web"

by Dame Agatha Christie

Oh, what a tangled web we weave when first

we practise to deceive

Mid-winter - and it's the season for classic WHODUNNITS! Or - is it? "Spider's Web" is an entertaining and conscious parody of the "detective thriller", and as such, delivers an unexpected blend of entertaining wit and subtle suspense. Expertly directed by Matthew Cousins, with well-timed plot elements, well-balanced farce, and creative flair, the audience is entirely entertained and engaged. The play is well lit (Glenn Horan) and imaginatively costumed (Jocelyn McQuaid, Robyn Fleming). Sound designer (Nik Rolls) gives us fitting atmospheric clatters and soundscapes.

This is an intricate plot of murder, police, drug addicts, invisible ink, hidden doorways, secret drawers, dropped clues and engineered plot twists. Dame Agatha Christie would be pleased with this version of her comedy thriller, her second most successful play (744 performances in London's West End). Of course, this reviewer can't tell you too much - but I can reveal the following...

Originally written at the request of the star Margaret Lockwood, who played the lead character, it's one of the few mysteries which was written as a play rather than a novel. Lavishly set (Nathan Hey, Matthew Cousins, Jenni Cottier, Maddy Maloney) in the drawing room of Copplestone Court, Kent, which the Hailsham-Browns are renting at a very (suspiciously) cheap price, it is a "drawing room play" inhabited by a range of intriguing and charming characters. You are drawn in by the good humour, the positive motives and unfolding farce.

Rosheen Leslie is delightful and entirely enchanting as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, second wife of a diplomat, Henry Hailsham-Brown (Jake La Jeunesse). Clarissa is an attractive prankster with a lively imagination who is very adept at spinning tales. Life, she says, is so boring that she plays "supposing" games. Nobody believes her when she tells the truth she says! Her "suppose I found a dead body in the drawing room" becomes the pivot of the unfolding drama. Who has done it? Was it step-daughter Pippa Hailsham-Brown (Miriam Gedge/Gwen Atkinson)?

Clarissa is entirely likeable, despite her penchant for making mischief. No wonder then, that those around her like her enough to try and support her when the unfortunate happens.

Desperate to dispose of the inconvenient (to say the least) body before her husband comes home with an important politician, Clarissa enlists the help of her relatives and guests: her gentlemanly, well-spoken, caring guardian, Sir Rowland Delahaye (Brett Whyte) who loves her so much he would do anything to help her, his honourable JP friend Hugo Birch (Anthony Whitehouse) who doesn't quite "get it", and a frankly flirtatious young man, Jeremy Warrender (Kieran Bennet).

As a parody of the whodunnits there is intrigue and mystery around each and every character - so as to lure you in. This aspect was superbly captured by each of the actors, who sustained the pace and energy, and maintained their physicality and truth throughout. Nuances, hints at secret pasts and hidden agendas are captured superbly by Arthur Young as the sinister blackmailer Oliver Costello, Andrew Maher as Elgin, the butler who has written his own references, and Stephanie Liebert as the capivating garrulous gardener, Miss Peake. Her well-intentioned actions create many complications!

A Whodunnit pits someone in a position to solve the crime against the criminal's efforts to get away with it or at least cover her tracks. When Inspector Lord (Barrie Graham) and Constable Jones (Jake La Jeunesse) arrive - the elements of the humour also escalate. Well-paced interviews and good physical theatre keep the action lively and engaging. The mystery intensifies and the audience must solve the puzzle to discover exactly "whodunnit."

This is an outstanding production. You will be disappointed if you don't go and see it. DON'T MISS IT. It runs 6 August - 21 August at Dolphin Theatre. Bookings 09 636 7322 or www.dolphintheaatre.org.nz/bookings

by Glenda Pearce