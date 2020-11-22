BWW Review: LE BASEMENT XXXMAS CABARET at Basement Theatre, Auckland

Le Basement XXXMas Cabaret

Reviewed by Glenda Pearce

Christmas and cabaret - who would have thought? But, true to its most successful catchy comic yuletide productions of recent years, the festive production now "on show" at the Basement Theatre, is a raunchy riotous romp that will delight.

Written by Kura Forrester and Hayley Sproull, with original music by Hayley Sproull, and performed by Jason Smith, this is a fast-paced show, full of clever and witty lines ("she has a voice like a jammed Nutri-bullet") and effectively staged comic sequences, deftly directed by Leon Wadham. As you might expect, politicians, sex, educational institutions, tax evasion, roading, elements of gender - are all equally "dealt to" - just as you might expect from skilled NZ comedians.

Based on the concept of a theatre needing to have a successful fundraising cabaret, (isn't that the COVID truth?) the show opens amidst a disastrous rehearsal, complete with faulty props, lighting and staging issues. It reminds us of the "wild endeavour of live performance" - Director.

Lovers Zsa Zsa (Ava Diakhaby) and Alex (Bryony Skillington) immediately sweep the audience into their cabaret floorshow with an upbeat opening number - full of sensual passion, sexy costumes, burlesque, comic interplay and "pitch-Iness". There's obvious talent here - Zsa Zsa demonstrates how many accents she can perform in, and Alex wows us with powerful vocals detailing what Christmas is all about, "vegan ham."

Enter the bespectacled, overall-clad stage manager, Poppie (Brynley Stent) with a voice that is "sinus infection personified" -- and you have a talented trio with comic flair, who know how to deliver well-focused, facially expressed and physicalised interplay. Poppie is a "wannabe", an ugly duckling wanting to become a swan, desperate to fulfill her dream of being on stage - and she's had a very bad week, which included a burglary in which her brother was stolen and a funeral for rats she's been forced to kill. Is she going to get her moment in the spotlight?

Each night, an invited "guest" will perform - to embellish the pre-established script with elements of improvised humour. We were fortunate to have the talented comedians and singers, Laura Daniel (and partner Joseph Moore). The second half demonstrates comic virtuosity, and disciplined ensemble collaboration. There are several high points throughout the show, (but I don't want to ruin the surprises) including well sung musical numbers, unexpected humour, clever costuming and punchy rock anthems.

This is a hilarious show - if you want those "belly laughs", you won't be disappointed. Get those tickets quickly - this will be a sell out show - perfect for the time of the year when everybody enjoys getting out with friends.

